A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Streams For Free on Apple TV+ This Weekend

The special will stream for free on Apple TV+ Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17. 

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series
Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93 Photo 3 Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93
Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single Photo 4 Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Streams For Free on Apple TV+ This Weekend

Deck the halls with “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” a must-watch staple during the holiday season, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Subscribers can access the special all year round and non-subscribers can enjoy a free window to stream the spirited holiday classic on Apple TV+ Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17. 

In this adored Peanuts special, feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang's holiday play. Can he overcome his friends’ preference for dancing over acting, find the “perfect” tree, and discover the true meaning of Christmas? 

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 392 wins and 1,579 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.” 

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Brittney Griner Signs Deal With ESPN and Disney to Share Her Story Photo
Brittney Griner Signs Deal With ESPN and Disney to Share Her Story

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and nine-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner will partner exclusively with ESPN and Disney Entertainment Television to share her story through various projects on their platforms. A documentary feature from ESPN Films and scripted series development with ABC Signature are in the works.

2
Sarah Silverman Hosts STUPID PET TRICKS on TBS, Discovery, TruTV & Animal Planet Photo
Sarah Silverman Hosts STUPID PET TRICKS on TBS, Discovery, TruTV & Animal Planet

Infused with Silverman's unique comedic spin, each episode features a parade of pets performing ridiculous and extraordinary tricks. Stars including Jon Hamm, Will Ferrell, Judd Apatow, Howie Mandel, Jack McBrayer, Charlotte McKinney, Reggie Watts, Jeff Ross and even Letterman himself get in on the fun with their own pets, comedic bits and games.

3
Ray Romano Joins Netflixs NO GOOD DEED Dark Comedy Series Photo
Ray Romano Joins Netflix's NO GOOD DEED Dark Comedy Series

Ray Romano (Somewhere in Queens, Get Shorty, Made for Love) joins as “Paul Morgan” – Constantly stressed and flat broke, Paul is a contractor desperate to retire, pay off his debts and escape LA. He thinks selling his beautiful Los Feliz home is the solution to all his and his wife Lydia’s problems, but his past mistakes will continue to haunt him.

4
Photos: Inside the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion Photo
Photos: Inside the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion

BravoTV.com has revealed the “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 4 Reunion Looks. The reunion follows the show's explosive fourth season, featuring Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Monica Garcia, and Angie Katsanevas, along with friend Mary Cosby. Check out photos from the reunion now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Maps Share 'Counter Continuo Pt. 1'Maps Share 'Counter Continuo Pt. 1'
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Ahead of Her CHICAGO DebutVideos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Ahead of Her CHICAGO Debut
beabadoobee Releases Live Album 'Live In LA'beabadoobee Releases Live Album 'Live In LA'
Lagoona Bloo Releases New Single 'Toys'Lagoona Bloo Releases New Single 'Toys'

Videos

Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
ALADDIN