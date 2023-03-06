80 FOR BRADY to Be Released on Digital & VOD Tomorrow

Best friends get into the best kind of trouble in the hilarious and heartfelt comedy 80 FOR BRADY, arriving for fans to watch at home on Premium Video-On-Demand and to purchase on Digital March 7, 2023 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Starring Academy Award® nominee Lily Tomlin, and Oscar® winners Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field*, 80 FOR BRADY is inspired by a true story of friendship and adventure. Four lifelong friends set out on an unforgettable journey to see their hero Tom Brady play in SUPER BOWL LI and witness one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, discovering that it's never too late to live life to the fullest.

Fans who buy the film on Digital will have access to over 45 minutes of behind-the-scenes interviews and deleted scenes featuring the four legendary leading ladies, as well as an exceptional supporting cast and, of course, the great quarterback himself, Tom Brady.

Bonus content is detailed below

The Game Plan: Making 80 For Brady-Get a sneak peek at the making of the hilarious film as the cast dish on their characters and much more!

The GOATs: Jane, Lily, Rita & Sally-Experience a heartwarming ode to aging, the power of female friendship, and how wisdom surpasses youth.

The Visiting Team: Meet the Supporting Cast-Get ready for a star-studded supporting cast! Join Sara Gilbert, Billy Porter, Jimmy O. Yang, Harry Hamlin, Guy Fieri, and Patton Oswalt for behind-the-scenes interviews.

The Largest Comeback in SUPER BOWL History-Tom Brady and his teammates relive their epic comeback. Hear their stories in this thrilling featurette!

Extended & Deleted Scenes

80 For Brady: Play-By-Play-Join the cast for a hilarious roundtable play-by-play with host Billy Porter.

"Gonna Be You" Music Video-Dance along to this video featuring Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry for the song written by Diane Warren.

80 FOR BRADY and BOOK CLUB will also be available in a 2-Movie Collection on Digital for a special price starting March 7th.

80 FOR BRADY with arrive on Blu-ray™ and DVD in time for Mother's Day on May 2nd.