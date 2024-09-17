76th Emmy Awards Sees Largest Overall Audience in 3 Years

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hosted by Emmy® Award-winning father-and-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, the “76th Emmy Awards” on ABC drew 6.87 Million Total Viewers and a 1.02 rating in Adults 18-49, surging by double digits of +54% and +17%, respectively, over the “75th Emmy Awards” on FOX (4.46 million and 0.87 rating, respectively, on 1/15/24).

The “76th Emmy Awards” telecast on ABC posted the award show’s largest overall audience in 3 years, since the show’s airing on CBS (9/19/21), which enjoyed an NFL football game lead-in.

Sunday’s show outperformed ABC’s previous airing by +8% in Total Viewers (6.87 million vs. 6.39 million on 9/20/20).

Despite facing substantial competition from NFL programming in local markets that included Chicago and Houston, ABC’s eight Owned Television Stations saw a combined 2.56 million Total Viewers and 650,600 Adults 25-54, outdelivering the “75th Emmy Awards” on FOX, by +68% and +23% respectively.

Photo credit: Disney/Frank Micelotta

Comments