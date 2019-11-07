5th Annual THROUGH HER LENS Announces 2019 Production Funds Recipient

Tribeca Enterprises and CHANEL concluded the fifth annual THROUGH HER LENS: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program, announcing the recipient who will receive full production funding for her original short film at a cocktail reception this evening in New York City.

Writer/director Hannah Peterson and producer Taylor Shung were selected by the jury to receive the production grant, along with production support from Tribeca Studios for their short film, CHAMP. In addition, the other four writer/directors in the program each received a development grant to support continued work on their respective films to bring them closer to production. A total of $100,000 in filmmaker grants was awarded amongst the five projects.

Following an intensive, three-day workshop, the filmmakers from the five projects selected pitched their projects to a jury comprised of: producer Dede Gardner (Moonlight, The Big Short), actor Diane Kruger (355, In the Fade), actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Motherless Brooklyn, "The Morning Show")director Sam Taylor-Johnson (A Million Little Pieces, Nowhere Boy)and producer and Tribeca Chief Content Officer Paula Weinstein ("Grace and Frankie," The Perfect Storm, Recount).

"Since we created Through Her Lens five years ago, it has developed from a three-day mentorship program to a vibrant community of storytellers and industry leaders - all of whom have raised their voices in support of their fellow women filmmakers. With great pride, we welcome this year's filmmakers," said Paula Weinstein, Chief Content Officer of Tribeca Enterprises.

From the jury: "Selecting a winner was challenging. All of the projects and scripts were so well put together. The filmmakers are attentively listening to the world around them and directly responding.The project we selected told a story about a big issue in an intimate and succinct form that is relatable. Hannah Peterson stayed true to the seriousness of the subject without forfeiting joy."

The winning project, CHAMP, centers on point guard Genevieve who, while traveling on a train through Texas for an away game, has an unwanted encounter with her high school basketball coach. Wielding her strategy and grit off the court, Genevieve finds a way to retaliate.

"I feel like one of the best parts of this program is that every film feels like it is going to be made no matter what. But receiving the funds means that me and my producer Taylor Shung can make our film in the best way possible which is extremely exciting and also just to be a part of this Tribeca and CHANEL family gives it this extra boost that is a very unique privilege" said Hannah Peterson.

The announcement wraps up an impactful program, presented by Tribeca and CHANEL, in collaboration with Pulse Films, and facilitated by Tribeca Film Institute® (TFI), which offered the participants project support, one-on-one mentorship, peer-to-peer sessions, and master classes on directing, costume design, composing, producing and editing. The women filmmakers selected for the program were:

Writer/Director Hannah Peterson and Producer Taylor Shung with CHAMP

Writer/Director Kantú Lentz and Producer Roja Gashtili with COCHE BOMBA

Writer/Director Bane Fakih and Producer Birgit Gernböck with KEEP IT TOGETHER

Writer Charlotte T. Martin and Director Cynthia Silver with MELISSA

Writer/Director Laura Moss and Producer Mali Elfman with OVER AND OVER

The leadership committee for the program, in addition to the jury, included the following:

MENTORS:producer Anne Carey (Can You Ever Forgive, 20th Century Women), director/producer Julie Dash (Daughters of The Dust, Rosa Parks), director/producer Lesli Linka Glatter ("Homeland," "Mad Men", Now and Then), director/writer/producer Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said, Friends with Money), and actor Catherine Keener (Get Out, Kidding).

WRITING MENTORS: writer/director Semi Chellas ("Mad Men", American Woman), writer/director Tina Gordon (Little, Drumline), writer/producer Liz Hannah (Long Shot, The Post),writer/producer/director Aline Brosh McKenna ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend", The Devil Wears Prada),and writer/director Olivia Milch (Ocean's 8, Dude).

MASTER CLASS ADVISORS: actor/producerSarah Jessica Parker ("Sex and the City", "Divorce") and producer Alison Benson ("Divorce", Here and Now), costume designer Ane Crabtree ("The Handmaid's Tale", TheLast Thing He Wanted), editor Sabine Hoffman (Juliett Naked, The Glorias, Maggie's Plan),composer Laura Karpman (Why We Hate, Cotton Club Encore), casting director Laura Rosenthal (Carol, Unbelievable), and writer/director/producer Julie Taymor (Frida, Titus, Across the Universe).

About the recipients:

Hannah Peterson is a graduate of the MFA program in Film Directing at CalArts and has worked closely with filmmakers Sean Baker and Chloé Zhao. Filmmaker Magazine named Hannah as one of 25 new faces of independent film in 2018. Her film, East of the River, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and Slamdance Film Festival 2019 where Hannah was awarded the Russo Brothers Fellowship. Most recently, Hannah directed the Disney Channel series, "Shook."

Producer Taylor Shung is a producer born and raised in New York City. She recently co-produced Nomadland, directed by Chloe Zhao, and Mickey and the Bear (SXSW), directed by Annabelle Attanasio. Her short films have played at prestigious festivals around the world, and most recently she produced Agua Viva, directed by Alexa Lim Haas, which won the 2018 SXSW Animated Shorts Grand Jury Prize. Taylor is a 2019 Sundance Creative Producing Fellow and a producer for Borscht Corp., a film and arts non-profit in Miami.





