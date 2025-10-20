2025 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards Revealed - Full List of Winners

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the winners of the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards, held on October 17 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. The ceremony was streamed live and is available to watch here and via The Emmys® app.

Hosted by actor, producer and Daytime Emmy Award–winning host Mario Lopez, the event marked the most attended Daytime Emmys celebration since 2019, bringing together stars and creators from across the daytime television community.

Highlights of the evening included: Sir David Attenborough becoming the oldest Daytime Emmy winner ever at 99 for Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily for Secret Lives of Orangutans; Drew Barrymore scored her first-ever Emmy win for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host; Lisa Yamada winning for Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series, becoming the only Asian-American acting winner from a network soap opera; and a joint statement from Terry O’Reilly, Chair of NATAS and Cris Abrego, Chair of the Television Academy.

The Daytime Emmy® Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, culinary and legal/courtroom programs. This year marked the debut of several new categories, including Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series, Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series and Outstanding Regional Content in a Daytime Genre.

52nd Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards WINNERS

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Alley Mills as Heather Webber

General Hospital

ABC

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

The Secret Lives of Animals

Apple TV+

Foley Editor: Ellie Bowler

Foley Artist: Rory Joseph

Foley Artist / Foley Editor: Myles Ackerman Smith

Foley Editor / Foley Artist: George Baynes

Dubbing Mixer: Ben Peace

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

General Hospital

ABC

Head Writers: Elizabeth Korte, Patrick Mulcahey, Dan O'Connor, and Chris Van Etten

Breakdown Writers: Emily Culliton and Suzanne Flynn

Writers: Cathy LePard and Anne Schoettle

Script Writers: Charlotte Gibson, Kate Hall, Stacey Pulwer, and Scott Sickles

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC [Film 45 | EverWonder Studio | Yellow Shoes Studio]

Directors of Photography: Dylan Sanford, Rick Siegel, and Brett Turnbull

Tech Managers: James Coker, Joe Daleki, and Derek Wojtkun

Camera Operators: Scott Acosta, John Atkinson, Ryan Balton, Manny Bonilla, William Christensen, Michael Cruickshank, Rob Curschman, Luis Lopez Devictoria, Chris Ferguson, Sean Flannery, Rick Fontanez, Jonny Harkins, Travis Hays, Shawn Hiatt, Sebastian Lumme, Andrew Moore, Matthew Roe, and Fed Wetherbee

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design

Hack Your Health

The SECRETS OF Your Gut

Netflix [Tremolo Productions | Spillt]

Animators: Pénélope De Bozzi, Matthieu Lemarié, and Constance Robin

Animation / VFX Director: Benjamin Arthur

Animation Director: Laura Venditti

Compositors: John-Daniel Arauz, Sean Martin, and Callum Reid

Concept Art / Illustrations: Aaron Schmit

Sets / Props Fabrication: Suzie Bergeron and Emma Biernat

Outstanding Short Form Program

Ballin' Out

Outsports

Executive Producers: Jim Buzinski and Cyd Zeigler

Producers: Joel Chiodi, Michael Franklin, Eric Korsh, and Niq Lewis

Director: Michiel Thomas

Outstanding Single Camera Editing

The Secret Lives of Animals

Apple TV+

Editors: Caroline Hamilton and Khara Stibbons

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

The Kelly Clarkson Show

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Audio Supervisor: James Slanger

Pre-Production Mixer: Rachel Orscher

Music Mixer: Robert Venable

Front of House Mixer: Omatali Beckett

Monitor Mixer: Bob Lewis

Audio Engineers: Rosa Howell-Thornhill and Marilyn Vigilante

Band A2: Bryan Smith

Outtstanding Music Direction and Composition

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Netflix [Silverback Films]

Composer: David Mitcham

Score Co-Producer: Michael Whight

Outstanding Science and Nature Program

The Secret Lives of Animals

Apple TV+

Executive Producers: Matt Brandon, Mark Brownlow, and Roger Webb

Series Producer: Mark Flowers

Deputy Series Producer: Nadine Tayar

Produced by: Simon Baxter, Matthew Clements, David Heath, Mags Lightbody, and Victoria Webb

Line Producers: Gillian Goodlet and Melanie Hoffman

Outstanding Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Netflix [Silverback Films]

Director: Huw Cordey

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

Resurrected Rides

Netflix [Bright Bay Creative | Breakfast Anytime]

Lead Editors: Patrick Berry, Stuart Brodlieb, Jesse Soff, and Bryn Vytlacil

Editors: Andy Carney, Brad Haley, and Robb Roetman

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Expedition Unknown

Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]

Executive Producers: Casey Brumels, Michael Gara, Josh Gates, Brad Kuhlman, Matthew Meltzer, and Aaron Schoonhoven

Supervising Producers: John Fitzpatrick and Taylor Van Byssum

Coordinating Producer: Cameron Doyle

Producer: Greg Bardsley

Field Producer: Sean Giffin

Segment Producers: Jack Palermo and Luke Stevenson

Story Producers: Joe James and Dana Josslin

Line Producer: Waydell Walker

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

Netflix

Production Designer: Zorana Zhi Zheng

Outstanding Casting

Days of our Lives

Peacock

Casting Director: Marnie Saitta

Casting Associate: Bob Lambert

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

Black Barbie

Netflix [shondalandmedia]

Executive Producers: Betsy Beers, Milan Chakraborty, Camilla Hall, Grace Lay, Sumalee Montano, Shonda Rhimes, and Jyoti Sarda

Co-Executive Producers: Scott Collins, Alison Eakle, and Sara Fischer

Producers: Lagueria Davis and Aaliyah Williams

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Netflix [Netflix | OPS | The Vogt Foundation]

Executive Producers: Samara Stein and Kyle Vogt

Series Producer: Cassandra Jabola

Co-Producer: Elly Schmidt-Hopper

Segment Producers: Alyssa Fedele, Beth Formaggini, Adrienne Hall, and Josh Murphy

Field Producers: Natalia-Leigh Brown, Duda Cartolano, Fran Moral, Deidra Peaches, Melissa Perez, Barbara Vida, and Megan Wilson

Story Producer: Gina Leibrecht

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer

General Hospital

ABC

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Black Barbie

Netflix [shondalandmedia]

Writer: Lagueria Davis

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

General Hospital

ABC

Costume Supervisor: Julianna Bolles Morrison

Costume Designer: Shawn Reeves

Assistant Costume Designer: William H. Hoffman Jr.

Costumers: Elizabeth Jerome, Christina Lim, Margaret Lousen, Alethia Moore, Cesario Ruiz, Christine Shahverdian, Maria Uribe, Alice Volonino, and Asante Wa Young

Outstanding Daytime Personality - Non-Daily

Sir David Attenborough Secret Lives of Orangutans Netflix [Silverback Films]

Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse

Magnolia Network [Blind Nil]

Executive Producers: Carly Duncan, Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Aric Laferriere, Jarrett Lambo, and Cory Lyons

Co-Executive Producer: Samantha Day

Outstanding Cinematography

National Parks: USA

National Geographic [Stronghold Studios, LLC]

Cinematographers: Jason Ching, Jake Hewitt, Thomas Miller, Brandon Navratil, Jeff Reed, and Rick Smith

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Drew Barrymore

The Drew Barrymore Show

CBS Media Ventures

Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series

Chasing Flavor with Carla Hall

HBO | Max [Max | Fremantle’s Original Productions]

Executive Producers: Steven Garcia, Peter Gethers, Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Meredith Prunkard, and Briana Vowels

Senior Producers: Richard Calhoun II and Casey Knight

Culinary Producers: Ali Clarke and Santos Loo

egment Producer: Brandon Mathis

Outstanding Regional Content in a Daytime Genre

createid: SARA: A Life in Dreams and Symbols

Idaho Public Television [Northwest Chapter]

Producer: Marcia Franklin

Director: Andy Lawless

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup

The Drew Barrymore Show

CBS Media Ventures

Head Makeup Artist: Lauren Gulino

Makeup Artist: Joanna Pisani

Head Hairstylist: Daniel Howell

Hairstylist: Toni Coburn

Outstanding Daytime Special

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC [Film 45 | EverWonder Studio | Yellow Shoes Studio]

Executive Producers: Michael Antinoro, Sally Hopkins Conner, Ashley Edens, Bill Fortney, and Julianne Hough

Co-Executive Producers: Victoria Chamlee, David Guertin, and Rob Paine

Senior Producers: Lindsey Felling, Connor Malbeuf, Meggie McFadden, Steven Murphy, and Jessica Safran

Producers: Kaylin Bergeson, Whitney Bowers, Joe Davidi, Michael Elliott, Wayne Haddaway, Nicolette Loporcaro, Princeton Parker, Betsy Serral, Melanie Shrock, Ashley Sienkiewich, Eddie Singleton, and Nadira Sookram

Talent Producer: Suzanne Bender

Line Producers: Christie Acquazzino, Chelsea Gonnering, and David Hetzron

Executive In Charge of Production: Steven Kaplan

Creative Producers: Tabitha Dumo and Tamlyn Wright

Co-Creative Producers: Pam Chu, Dena Spellman, and Jenna Spellman

Production Supervisor: Candice Muller

Talent Executive: Julia Rosiello

Outstanding Daytime Personality - Daily

Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner

Entertainment Tonight

CBS Media Ventures

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Entertainment Tonight

CBS Media Ventures

Executive Producer: Erin Johnson

Co-Executive Producers: Leslie Kawaguchi and Whitney Nevill-Wallace

Senior Supervising Producers: Scott Barton and Mylin Watkins

Supervising Producers: Donna Barns, Jennifer Cady, Claudia Cagan, Jessica Fletcher, Carolyn Greenspan, Rande Iaboni, Joseph Jerome, Fadi Khabbaz, Linda Kim, Emily Leftkowitz, Rachel Maresca, Steve Noble, Amy Purnell Silberman, Andy Reyes, Brice Sander, Rachel Stern, Jama Suchomel, Kelsey Tlush, Ben Wallace, and Parker West

Coordinating Producers: Deidre Behar, Paola Casanova, Ash Crossan, Jasmin Knox, and Ashley Seto

Senior Producers: Felidette Blasucci and Ron Glines

Senior Field Producer: Michael De Lazzer

Producers: Kevin Gershan, Heidi Ortlip, and Marina Sandorian-Knapp

Segment Producers: Andrew Bartlett, Alexandra Blair, Andre Bonilla, Andy Buccat, Melissa Buckley, Patrick Chapman, Leon Coleman, Simone Corbett, Madison De Muri, Lawrence Dechant, Karlo Gharabegian, Jaime Green, Larry Haro, Haley Mendoza, Elizabeth Mortham, Marcus Mulick, Darla Murray, Michael Novitz, Christopher Perez, Michael Probert, Sarah Rickert, Dan Schanks, Sean Skinder, Carly Sloane, Matt Smith, Nikki Snook, Catherine Sudue, Michael Trahan, and Christopher Wiard

Senior News Producer: Brenda Rodriguez

Field Producer: Steve Wilks

Hosts: Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner

Correspondents: Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, and Rachel Smith

Associate Producers: Hiba Bary, Bridget Fallon, and Shawn Matthews

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

General Hospital

ABC

Directors: Jillian Dedote, Tina Keller, Robert Markham, Allison Reames Smith, Gary Tomlin, Frank Valentini, and Denise Van Cleave

Associate Directors: Teresa Cicala, Peter Fillmore, Paul S. Glass, Nate Hapke, Marika Kushel, Dave MacLeod, and Christine Magarian Ucar

Production Associates: Kelli Kuschman and Elizabeth McCann

Stage Managers: Kyle Bell and Craig McManus

Outstanding Lighting Direction

The Kelly Clarkson Show

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Lighting Designer: Darren Langer

Lighting Director: John Daniels

Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series

Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Hot Bench

CBS Media Ventures

Executive Producer: David Theodosopoulos

Co-Executive Producers: James Glover and Belinda Jackson

Coordinating Producers: Karen J. Beck, Zach Davis, and Christopher Thomas

Senior Producers: Debbie Alpert, Sylvia Fierro, Jeff Pitts, and Gina Yates

Producers: Jennifer Chandler, Destiny Sirivong, and Lois Yaffee

Hosts: Michael Corriero, Rachel Juarez, and Yodit Tewolde

Co-Host: Sonia Montejano

Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

The Drew Barrymore Show

CBS Media Ventures

Director: Scot Titelbaum

Associate Director: Sara Tannor

Stage Managers: Veda Carey and Liz Keane

Outstanding Culinary Host

Kardea Brown

Delicious Miss Brown

Food Network

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

Live with Kelly and Mark

Disney Entertainment Distribution

Executive Producers: Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa

Producers: Donna Morris Bass, Laurie Ciaffaglione Bosco, Joni Cohen Zlotowitz, Christine Composto Connolly, Ed Connolly, Dana Dodge, Scott Eason, Seth Gronquist, Cindy MacDonald, Lauren McTague, David Mullen, Jim Niebler, John Ogle, Jan Schillay Wiener, Lori Schulweis, Elyssa Shapiro, Delores Spruell-Jackson, and Yewhna Tefery

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis

Days of our Lives

Peacock

Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series

Delicious Miss Brown

Food Network [FRANK.]

Executive Producers: Dan Connell and Pasquale DeFazio

Supervising Producer: Jeanette Donnarumma

Culinary Producer: Allison Cancro

Line Producer: Natalie Burgess

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis

General Hospital

ABC

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

General Hospital

ABC

Executive Producer: Frank Valentini

Supervising Producers: Michelle Henry and Mary Kelly Weir

Senior Producer: Jennifer Whittaker-Brogdon

Coordinating Producers: Jeffrey Sierks and Cherie Wall