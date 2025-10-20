2025 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards Revealed - Full List of Winners

The ceremony was streamed live and is available to watch online.
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the winners of the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards, held on October 17 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. The ceremony was streamed live and is available to watch here and via The Emmys® app.
Hosted by actor, producer and Daytime Emmy Award–winning host Mario Lopez, the event marked the most attended Daytime Emmys celebration since 2019, bringing together stars and creators from across the daytime television community.
Highlights of the evening included: Sir David Attenborough becoming the oldest Daytime Emmy winner ever at 99 for Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily for Secret Lives of Orangutans; Drew Barrymore scored her first-ever Emmy win for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host; Lisa Yamada winning for Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series, becoming the only Asian-American acting winner from a network soap opera; and a joint statement from Terry O’Reilly, Chair of NATAS and Cris Abrego, Chair of the Television Academy.
The Daytime Emmy® Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, culinary and legal/courtroom programs. This year marked the debut of several new categories, including Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series, Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series and Outstanding Regional Content in a Daytime Genre.
Foley Editor: Ellie Bowler
Foley Artist: Rory Joseph
Foley Artist / Foley Editor: Myles Ackerman Smith
Foley Editor / Foley Artist: George Baynes
Dubbing Mixer: Ben Peace
Head Writers: Elizabeth Korte, Patrick Mulcahey, Dan O'Connor, and Chris Van Etten
Breakdown Writers: Emily Culliton and Suzanne Flynn
Writers: Cathy LePard and Anne Schoettle
Script Writers: Charlotte Gibson, Kate Hall, Stacey Pulwer, and Scott Sickles
Directors of Photography: Dylan Sanford, Rick Siegel, and Brett Turnbull
Tech Managers: James Coker, Joe Daleki, and Derek Wojtkun
Camera Operators: Scott Acosta, John Atkinson, Ryan Balton, Manny Bonilla, William Christensen, Michael Cruickshank, Rob Curschman, Luis Lopez Devictoria, Chris Ferguson, Sean Flannery, Rick Fontanez, Jonny Harkins, Travis Hays, Shawn Hiatt, Sebastian Lumme, Andrew Moore, Matthew Roe, and Fed Wetherbee
Animators: Pénélope De Bozzi, Matthieu Lemarié, and Constance Robin
Animation / VFX Director: Benjamin Arthur
Animation Director: Laura Venditti
Compositors: John-Daniel Arauz, Sean Martin, and Callum Reid
Concept Art / Illustrations: Aaron Schmit
Sets / Props Fabrication: Suzie Bergeron and Emma Biernat
Executive Producers: Jim Buzinski and Cyd Zeigler
Producers: Joel Chiodi, Michael Franklin, Eric Korsh, and Niq Lewis
Director: Michiel Thomas
Editors: Caroline Hamilton and Khara Stibbons
Audio Supervisor: James Slanger
Pre-Production Mixer: Rachel Orscher
Music Mixer: Robert Venable
Front of House Mixer: Omatali Beckett
Monitor Mixer: Bob Lewis
Audio Engineers: Rosa Howell-Thornhill and Marilyn Vigilante
Band A2: Bryan Smith
Composer: David Mitcham
Score Co-Producer: Michael Whight
Executive Producers: Matt Brandon, Mark Brownlow, and Roger Webb
Series Producer: Mark Flowers
Deputy Series Producer: Nadine Tayar
Produced by: Simon Baxter, Matthew Clements, David Heath, Mags Lightbody, and Victoria Webb
Line Producers: Gillian Goodlet and Melanie Hoffman
Director: Huw Cordey
Lead Editors: Patrick Berry, Stuart Brodlieb, Jesse Soff, and Bryn Vytlacil
Editors: Andy Carney, Brad Haley, and Robb Roetman
Executive Producers: Casey Brumels, Michael Gara, Josh Gates, Brad Kuhlman, Matthew Meltzer, and Aaron Schoonhoven
Supervising Producers: John Fitzpatrick and Taylor Van Byssum
Coordinating Producer: Cameron Doyle
Producer: Greg Bardsley
Field Producer: Sean Giffin
Segment Producers: Jack Palermo and Luke Stevenson
Story Producers: Joe James and Dana Josslin
Line Producer: Waydell Walker
Production Designer: Zorana Zhi Zheng
Casting Director: Marnie Saitta
Casting Associate: Bob Lambert
Executive Producers: Betsy Beers, Milan Chakraborty, Camilla Hall, Grace Lay, Sumalee Montano, Shonda Rhimes, and Jyoti Sarda
Co-Executive Producers: Scott Collins, Alison Eakle, and Sara Fischer
Producers: Lagueria Davis and Aaliyah Williams
Executive Producers: Samara Stein and Kyle Vogt
Series Producer: Cassandra Jabola
Co-Producer: Elly Schmidt-Hopper
Segment Producers: Alyssa Fedele, Beth Formaggini, Adrienne Hall, and Josh Murphy
Field Producers: Natalia-Leigh Brown, Duda Cartolano, Fran Moral, Deidra Peaches, Melissa Perez, Barbara Vida, and Megan Wilson
Story Producer: Gina Leibrecht
Writer: Lagueria Davis
Costume Supervisor: Julianna Bolles Morrison
Costume Designer: Shawn Reeves
Assistant Costume Designer: William H. Hoffman Jr.
Costumers: Elizabeth Jerome, Christina Lim, Margaret Lousen, Alethia Moore, Cesario Ruiz, Christine Shahverdian, Maria Uribe, Alice Volonino, and Asante Wa Young
Executive Producers: Carly Duncan, Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Aric Laferriere, Jarrett Lambo, and Cory Lyons
Co-Executive Producer: Samantha Day
Cinematographers: Jason Ching, Jake Hewitt, Thomas Miller, Brandon Navratil, Jeff Reed, and Rick Smith
Executive Producers: Steven Garcia, Peter Gethers, Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Meredith Prunkard, and Briana Vowels
Senior Producers: Richard Calhoun II and Casey Knight
Culinary Producers: Ali Clarke and Santos Loo
egment Producer: Brandon Mathis
Producer: Marcia Franklin
Director: Andy Lawless
Head Makeup Artist: Lauren Gulino
Makeup Artist: Joanna Pisani
Head Hairstylist: Daniel Howell
Hairstylist: Toni Coburn
Executive Producers: Michael Antinoro, Sally Hopkins Conner, Ashley Edens, Bill Fortney, and Julianne Hough
Co-Executive Producers: Victoria Chamlee, David Guertin, and Rob Paine
Senior Producers: Lindsey Felling, Connor Malbeuf, Meggie McFadden, Steven Murphy, and Jessica Safran
Producers: Kaylin Bergeson, Whitney Bowers, Joe Davidi, Michael Elliott, Wayne Haddaway, Nicolette Loporcaro, Princeton Parker, Betsy Serral, Melanie Shrock, Ashley Sienkiewich, Eddie Singleton, and Nadira Sookram
Talent Producer: Suzanne Bender
Line Producers: Christie Acquazzino, Chelsea Gonnering, and David Hetzron
Executive In Charge of Production: Steven Kaplan
Creative Producers: Tabitha Dumo and Tamlyn Wright
Co-Creative Producers: Pam Chu, Dena Spellman, and Jenna Spellman
Production Supervisor: Candice Muller
Talent Executive: Julia Rosiello
Executive Producer: Erin Johnson
Co-Executive Producers: Leslie Kawaguchi and Whitney Nevill-Wallace
Senior Supervising Producers: Scott Barton and Mylin Watkins
Supervising Producers: Donna Barns, Jennifer Cady, Claudia Cagan, Jessica Fletcher, Carolyn Greenspan, Rande Iaboni, Joseph Jerome, Fadi Khabbaz, Linda Kim, Emily Leftkowitz, Rachel Maresca, Steve Noble, Amy Purnell Silberman, Andy Reyes, Brice Sander, Rachel Stern, Jama Suchomel, Kelsey Tlush, Ben Wallace, and Parker West
Coordinating Producers: Deidre Behar, Paola Casanova, Ash Crossan, Jasmin Knox, and Ashley Seto
Senior Producers: Felidette Blasucci and Ron Glines
Senior Field Producer: Michael De Lazzer
Producers: Kevin Gershan, Heidi Ortlip, and Marina Sandorian-Knapp
Segment Producers: Andrew Bartlett, Alexandra Blair, Andre Bonilla, Andy Buccat, Melissa Buckley, Patrick Chapman, Leon Coleman, Simone Corbett, Madison De Muri, Lawrence Dechant, Karlo Gharabegian, Jaime Green, Larry Haro, Haley Mendoza, Elizabeth Mortham, Marcus Mulick, Darla Murray, Michael Novitz, Christopher Perez, Michael Probert, Sarah Rickert, Dan Schanks, Sean Skinder, Carly Sloane, Matt Smith, Nikki Snook, Catherine Sudue, Michael Trahan, and Christopher Wiard
Senior News Producer: Brenda Rodriguez
Field Producer: Steve Wilks
Hosts: Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner
Correspondents: Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, and Rachel Smith
Associate Producers: Hiba Bary, Bridget Fallon, and Shawn Matthews
Directors: Jillian Dedote, Tina Keller, Robert Markham, Allison Reames Smith, Gary Tomlin, Frank Valentini, and Denise Van Cleave
Associate Directors: Teresa Cicala, Peter Fillmore, Paul S. Glass, Nate Hapke, Marika Kushel, Dave MacLeod, and Christine Magarian Ucar
Production Associates: Kelli Kuschman and Elizabeth McCann
Stage Managers: Kyle Bell and Craig McManus
Lighting Designer: Darren Langer
Lighting Director: John Daniels
Executive Producer: David Theodosopoulos
Co-Executive Producers: James Glover and Belinda Jackson
Coordinating Producers: Karen J. Beck, Zach Davis, and Christopher Thomas
Senior Producers: Debbie Alpert, Sylvia Fierro, Jeff Pitts, and Gina Yates
Producers: Jennifer Chandler, Destiny Sirivong, and Lois Yaffee
Hosts: Michael Corriero, Rachel Juarez, and Yodit Tewolde
Co-Host: Sonia Montejano
Director: Scot Titelbaum
Associate Director: Sara Tannor
Stage Managers: Veda Carey and Liz Keane
Executive Producers: Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa
Producers: Donna Morris Bass, Laurie Ciaffaglione Bosco, Joni Cohen Zlotowitz, Christine Composto Connolly, Ed Connolly, Dana Dodge, Scott Eason, Seth Gronquist, Cindy MacDonald, Lauren McTague, David Mullen, Jim Niebler, John Ogle, Jan Schillay Wiener, Lori Schulweis, Elyssa Shapiro, Delores Spruell-Jackson, and Yewhna Tefery
Executive Producers: Dan Connell and Pasquale DeFazio
Supervising Producer: Jeanette Donnarumma
Culinary Producer: Allison Cancro
Line Producer: Natalie Burgess
Executive Producer: Frank Valentini
Supervising Producers: Michelle Henry and Mary Kelly Weir
Senior Producer: Jennifer Whittaker-Brogdon
Coordinating Producers: Jeffrey Sierks and Cherie Wall
