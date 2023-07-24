2023 Streamy Awards Announce Host & Nominees Including the Jonas Brothers, Kate Hudson, Dylan Mulvaney, Meghan Trainor, Sam Smith, & More

The show will take place Sunday, August 27 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET and will stream LIVE on Streamy Awards social channels.
Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter announced the star-studded nominees list for the “2023 Streamy Awards” (Streamys) – creators’ biggest night – with award categories recognizing the top content creators across Beauty, Comedy, Food, Gaming, Music, Podcasts, Sports, and more. The show will take place Sunday, August 27 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET and will stream LIVE on Streamy Awards social channels.
Sixteen-time Streamy nominee and 7-time winner MatPat, creator of The Game Theorists, will host this year’s Streamy Awards, which is the top recognition for creators. With over 36 million subscribers, 8 billion total views, and 100 million monthly views, MatPat has built a dedicated fan base around his network of Theory channels, educating viewers while unearthing the secrets behind fashion, film, food, and gaming.
"I've always been a huge fan of THE STREAMY AWARDS as a way to showcase and elevate the incredible talent in the digital video space. Hosting THE STREAMY AWARDS is like getting to throw a party for people I admire and whose content I love, and I’m thrilled to emcee an event that means so much in the community,” said MatPat. “This is going to be a pretty extraordinary night – there will definitely be some special moments that no one has ever seen at the Streamys before – and I've been given the unbelievable chance to put my own twist on things this time. I can't wait!”
The 13th annual Streamys will bring the internet’s most notable creators together in one room for an evening of celebration, collaboration, and unexpected moments. Building on the show’s legacy as “a crystal ball of culture” (Forbes), this year’s Streamy Awards will double-down on its innovative format and creator-first approach.
In a groundbreaking first, the Streamy Awards, in collaboration with Rolling Stone, will introduce the Sound of the Year award. The nominees for this honor include the year's most impactful songs that have dominated content creation on social media and resonated across popular culture. Rolling Stone Sound of the Year nominees are: Area Codes by Kaliii, Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, GOATED. by Armani White, Here With Me by d4vd, In Ha Mood by Ice Spice, Made You Look by Meghan Trainor, Players by Coi Leray, Pretty Girls Walk by Big Boss Vette, Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, and What It Is by Doechii.
Leading the nominations is MrBeast with five nods for Creator of the Year, Collaboration, Creator for Social Good, and Creator Product. His Feastables venture also received a Streamys Brand Award nomination for the Brand Engagement award.
The Breakout Creator award showcases the freshest emerging talent in the creator space – nominees include Alix Earle, Drew Afualo, Dylan Mulvaney, Jake Shane (octopusslover8), and Keith Lee.
Streamer of the Year nominees reflect a growing influence of Twitch personalities including HasanAbi, Quackity and xQc, who also all received nominations for the Just Chatting award.
After his stint as THE STREAMY AWARDS host in 2022, Airrack is back in the spotlight with nominations for multiple awards, including Creator of the Year and First Person.
Rhett & Link's “Good Mythical Morning” scores its ninth consecutive nomination for Show of the Year. The duo could take home their third Show of the Year award, after winning previously in 2019 and 2022.
Global celebrities Hailey Rhode Bieber, Jonas Brothers, Kate Hudson, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and Paris Hilton all received nominations this year for the Crossover award, which recognizes public figures embracing digital culture and demonstrating best practices.
The show’s average viewership over the past three years (2020-2022) is 6.4 million views. The 2022 show streamed on host Airrack’s YouTube channel, which marked a first for the Streamys.
Recognition by THE STREAMY AWARDS has helped catapult creators into the wider entertainment industry and proven to be its best kept crystal ball, with the Breakout Creator award proving to be a particularly strong precursor to increased notoriety. Past winners of Breakout Creator include Bella Poarch, Charli D’Amelio, Emma Chamberlain, Liza Koshy, MrBeast and Ryan Trahan.
Creators featured in the 2022 show included: Mark Rober, the night’s most awarded creator with four wins, as well as Creator of the Year winner MrBeast, along with Bob the Drag Queen, Bretman Rock, Charli D’Amelio, Jay Shetty, Rhett & Link, and many more.
Alessia Cara, Doja Cat, Future, Hailee Steinfeld, Kim Petras, Mäneskin and Normani are just a few of the renowned artists that have performed on the show.
The “2023 Streamy Awards ” is produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter.
For more information, visit www.streamys.org.
Additional creator appearances and show elements will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Streamy Awards honor excellence in online video and the creators behind it in more than 45 award categories. Marking its 13th year in 2023, the annual event is the top recognition for creators. The 2023 Streamy Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter. The Streamys Brand Awards, launched in 2018, spotlights brand advertising innovation, the creative individuals behind it, and the new wave of celebrities who are helping brands deliver their message. For additional information, visit www.streamys.org.
Airrack
Alix Earle
Charli D'Amelio
Jay Shetty
JiDion
Logan Paul
Mikayla Nogueira
MrBeast
Ryan Trahan
Zach King
AMP
BRYCE • Brandon Rogers
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Good Mythical Morning
Hot Ones • First We Feast
I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
RDCWorld
Sam and Colby
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
Emiru
HasanAbi
Ironmouse
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat
Ludwig
Quackity
tarik
Valkyrae
xQc
Enaldinho (Brazil)
Gaules (Brazil)
ibai (Spain)
Khaby Lame (Italy)
Mikecrack (Spain)
the cheeky boyos
Chris Olsen
Connor Price
Elyse Myers
Rich Black Guy
Alix Earle
Drew Afualo
Dylan Mulvaney
Jake Shane • octopusslover8
Keith Lee
Agent00
ExtraEmily
Fanum
filian
Shylily
albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush
Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD
Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs
Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy
MrBeast, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time
Beast Philanthropy
DrLupo • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Invisible People
jacksepticeye • World Central Kitchen
MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation
BÉIS • Shay Mitchell
CrunchLabs • Mark Rober
Feastables • MrBeast
POPFLEX • Blogilates
PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI
Hailey Rhode Bieber
Jonas Brothers
Kate Hudson
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch • blondebrunetteredhead
Paris Hilton
Airrack
BENOFTHEWEEK
Danny Duncan
Ryan Trahan
Safiya Nygaard
HasanAbi
Kai Cenat
Quackity
xQc
YourRAGE
Emiru
IShowSpeed
LIRIK
Ludwig
Valkyrae
filian
Gawr Gura
Ironmouse
Jaiden Animations
shxtou
Area Codes • Kaliii
Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
GOATED. • Armani White
Here With Me • d4vd
In Ha Mood • Ice Spice
Made You Look • Meghan Trainor
Players • Coi Leray
Pretty Girls Walk • Big Boss Vette
Unholy • Sam Smith, Kim Petras
What It Is • Doechii
Call Her Daddy
H3 Podcast
IMPAULSIVE
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
The Yard
BRYCE • Brandon Rogers
Dhar Mann
The Game Theorists
Ginormo! • Steven He
RDCWorld
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Hot Ones • First We Feast
I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
Sam and Colby
Haminations
HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop
Jaiden Animations
The Land of Boggs
MeatCanyon
Brad Mondo
colleen.makeupp
Mikayla Nogueira
MissDarcei
NikkieTutorials
DeMarcus Shawn
Kris Collins
Lucas Lopez
The McFarlands
RDCWorld
Chad Chad
D’Angelo Wallace
Danny Gonzalez
Kurtis Conner
penguinz0
iiTzTimmy
Scump
tarik
TenZ
Typical Gamer
Cale Brown
Enola Bedard
Matt Steffanina
Merrick Hanna
yoolwxnder
Gunnar Deatherage
Kenz Lawrén
Max Alexander
Mina Le
Wisdom Kaye
Alexis Nikole
Chef Reactions
Cooking With Lynja
Nick DiGiovanni
Nigel Ng
Aphmau
Caylus
Dream
Markiplier
TommyInnit
Austen Alexander
Doctor Mike
Dr Julie
HealthyGamerGG
LeanBeefPatty
Brittikitty
Gracie’s Corner
Ms Rachel
Rebecca Zamolo
Recess Therapy
Big Weird World
Colin and Samir
TierZoo
Tom Scott
Veritasium
AMP
Bretman Rock
Charli D'Amelio
Kara and Nate
Sofia Richie Grainge
Brian Tyler Cohen
Gay News • Josh Helfgott
HasanAbi
The Philip DeFranco Show
Task & Purpose
Allen Pan
Hacksmith Industries
I did a thing
Mark Rober
techjoyce
Deestroying
Duke Dennis
Good Good Golf
Jesser
Olivia Dunne
iJustine
Linus Tech Tips
Marques Brownlee
Mrwhosetheboss
Supercar Blondie
Ashley Xu
Cole Walliser
Lyrical Lemonade
Recider
Will Freeark
Cooking With Lynja
Jet Lag: The Game
Kelly Wakasa
Savanah Moss
Yes Theory
Buttered Side Down
Corridor Crew
Justin Yi
SoKrispyMedia
Zach King
CalebCity
Dami Lee
Josh Zilberberg
Leo González
Petey
BENlabs
Content+
kvell
Reach Agency
Whalar
Dumb Ways to Die • PlaySide Studios
Feastables • MrBeast
No Drone? No Problem! • Insta360
Subs for Subs • Jersey Mike’s x TSM
SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • SweeTARTS x Content+
Barbie • Mattel
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Insta360
Old Spice • Procter & Gamble
Prime Video • Amazon
A Style Is Born • Wayfair x Made In Network
LIVE@4:25 • Totino's Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+
Plot Pitch • Prime Video
Real People, Real Stories • AARP
Who Wore It Best • Netflix x Harry Jowsey
ASMcaR • Nissan x Donut
Give Odor The Bird • Old Spice x SypherPK x United Esports
My poor friend • Photoshop Express x beeveekee
Wait for it #corn • Chipotle Mexican Grill
When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day • Old Spice x Adam W
#heinzmasterz • Heinz x Whalar
Blasting to the Top • Gel Blaster x BENlabs
Chainsaw Man Viewing Party • Chainsaw Man x Crunchyroll
DiGiorno Made Us Do It • DiGiorno x Reach Agency
Nebula • Standard
Barbie You Can Be Anything Series • Barbie x Mirrored Media
Loot for Good • Call of Duty Endowment x Activision
Play by the Rules • International Committee of the Red Cross x PopShorts
Real Recipes for Real Change • Chipotle Mexican Grill x The Farmlink Project x Nick DiGiovanni
The ReTok Shop • Nature Valley x Content+
