2023 Streamy Awards Announce Host & Nominees Including the Jonas Brothers, Kate Hudson, Dylan Mulvaney, Meghan Trainor, Sam Smith, & More

Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter announced the star-studded nominees list for the “2023 Streamy Awards” (Streamys) – creators’ biggest night – with award categories recognizing the top content creators across Beauty, Comedy, Food, Gaming, Music, Podcasts, Sports, and more. The show will take place Sunday, August 27 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET and will stream LIVE on Streamy Awards social channels.

Sixteen-time Streamy nominee and 7-time winner MatPat, creator of The Game Theorists, will host this year’s Streamy Awards, which is the top recognition for creators. With over 36 million subscribers, 8 billion total views, and 100 million monthly views, MatPat has built a dedicated fan base around his network of Theory channels, educating viewers while unearthing the secrets behind fashion, film, food, and gaming.

"I've always been a huge fan of THE STREAMY AWARDS as a way to showcase and elevate the incredible talent in the digital video space. Hosting THE STREAMY AWARDS is like getting to throw a party for people I admire and whose content I love, and I’m thrilled to emcee an event that means so much in the community,” said MatPat. “This is going to be a pretty extraordinary night – there will definitely be some special moments that no one has ever seen at the Streamys before – and I've been given the unbelievable chance to put my own twist on things this time. I can't wait!”

The 13th annual Streamys will bring the internet’s most notable creators together in one room for an evening of celebration, collaboration, and unexpected moments. Building on the show’s legacy as “a crystal ball of culture” (Forbes), this year’s Streamy Awards will double-down on its innovative format and creator-first approach.

In a groundbreaking first, the Streamy Awards, in collaboration with Rolling Stone, will introduce the Sound of the Year award. The nominees for this honor include the year's most impactful songs that have dominated content creation on social media and resonated across popular culture. Rolling Stone Sound of the Year nominees are: Area Codes by Kaliii, Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, GOATED. by Armani White, Here With Me by d4vd, In Ha Mood by Ice Spice, Made You Look by Meghan Trainor, Players by Coi Leray, Pretty Girls Walk by Big Boss Vette, Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, and What It Is by Doechii.

This year’s nomination highlights:

Leading the nominations is MrBeast with five nods for Creator of the Year, Collaboration, Creator for Social Good, and Creator Product. His Feastables venture also received a Streamys Brand Award nomination for the Brand Engagement award.

The Breakout Creator award showcases the freshest emerging talent in the creator space – nominees include Alix Earle, Drew Afualo, Dylan Mulvaney, Jake Shane (octopusslover8), and Keith Lee.

Streamer of the Year nominees reflect a growing influence of Twitch personalities including HasanAbi, Quackity and xQc, who also all received nominations for the Just Chatting award.

After his stint as THE STREAMY AWARDS host in 2022, Airrack is back in the spotlight with nominations for multiple awards, including Creator of the Year and First Person.

Rhett & Link's “Good Mythical Morning” scores its ninth consecutive nomination for Show of the Year. The duo could take home their third Show of the Year award, after winning previously in 2019 and 2022.

Global celebrities Hailey Rhode Bieber, Jonas Brothers, Kate Hudson, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and Paris Hilton all received nominations this year for the Crossover award, which recognizes public figures embracing digital culture and demonstrating best practices.

Streamys Highlights

The show’s average viewership over the past three years (2020-2022) is 6.4 million views. The 2022 show streamed on host Airrack’s YouTube channel, which marked a first for the Streamys.

Recognition by THE STREAMY AWARDS has helped catapult creators into the wider entertainment industry and proven to be its best kept crystal ball, with the Breakout Creator award proving to be a particularly strong precursor to increased notoriety. Past winners of Breakout Creator include Bella Poarch, Charli D’Amelio, Emma Chamberlain, Liza Koshy, MrBeast and Ryan Trahan.

Creators featured in the 2022 show included: Mark Rober, the night’s most awarded creator with four wins, as well as Creator of the Year winner MrBeast, along with Bob the Drag Queen, Bretman Rock, Charli D’Amelio, Jay Shetty, Rhett & Link, and many more.

Alessia Cara, Doja Cat, Future, Hailee Steinfeld, Kim Petras, Mäneskin and Normani are just a few of the renowned artists that have performed on the show.

The “2023 Streamy Awards ” is produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter.

Additional creator appearances and show elements will be announced in the coming weeks.

About the Streamy Awards

The Streamy Awards honor excellence in online video and the creators behind it in more than 45 award categories. Marking its 13th year in 2023, the annual event is the top recognition for creators. The 2023 Streamy Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter. The Streamys Brand Awards, launched in 2018, spotlights brand advertising innovation, the creative individuals behind it, and the new wave of celebrities who are helping brands deliver their message. For additional information, visit www.streamys.org.

NOMINEES FOR THE “2023 STREAMY AWARDS”

OVERALL AWARDS

CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Airrack

Alix Earle

Charli D'Amelio

Jay Shetty

JiDion

Logan Paul

Mikayla Nogueira

MrBeast

Ryan Trahan

Zach King

SHOW OF THE YEAR

AMP

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

RDCWorld

Sam and Colby

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

STREAMER OF THE YEAR

Emiru

HasanAbi

Ironmouse

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Ludwig

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc

INTERNATIONAL

Enaldinho (Brazil)

Gaules (Brazil)

ibai (Spain)

Khaby Lame (Italy)

Mikecrack (Spain)

SHORT FORM

the cheeky boyos

Chris Olsen

Connor Price

Elyse Myers

Rich Black Guy

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

BREAKOUT CREATOR

Alix Earle

Drew Afualo

Dylan Mulvaney

Jake Shane • octopusslover8

Keith Lee

BREAKOUT STREAMER

Agent00

ExtraEmily

Fanum

filian

Shylily

COLLABORATION

albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush

Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD

Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs

Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy

MrBeast, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time

CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD

Beast Philanthropy

DrLupo • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Invisible People

jacksepticeye • World Central Kitchen

MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation

CREATOR PRODUCT

BÉIS • Shay Mitchell

CrunchLabs • Mark Rober

Feastables • MrBeast

POPFLEX • Blogilates

PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI

CROSSOVER

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Jonas Brothers

Kate Hudson

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch • blondebrunetteredhead

Paris Hilton

FIRST PERSON

Airrack

BENOFTHEWEEK

Danny Duncan

Ryan Trahan

Safiya Nygaard

JUST CHATTING

HasanAbi

Kai Cenat

Quackity

xQc

YourRAGE

VARIETY STREAMER

Emiru

IShowSpeed

LIRIK

Ludwig

Valkyrae

VTUBER

filian

Gawr Gura

Ironmouse

Jaiden Animations

shxtou

MUSIC AWARDS

ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR

Area Codes • Kaliii

Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

GOATED. • Armani White

Here With Me • d4vd

In Ha Mood • Ice Spice

Made You Look • Meghan Trainor

Players • Coi Leray

Pretty Girls Walk • Big Boss Vette

Unholy • Sam Smith, Kim Petras

What It Is • Doechii

SHOW AWARDS

PODCAST

Call Her Daddy

H3 Podcast

IMPAULSIVE

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

The Yard

SCRIPTED SERIES

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers

Dhar Mann

The Game Theorists

Ginormo! • Steven He

RDCWorld

UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

Sam and Colby

SUBJECT AWARDS

ANIMATED

Haminations

HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop

Jaiden Animations

The Land of Boggs

MeatCanyon

BEAUTY

Brad Mondo

colleen.makeupp

Mikayla Nogueira

MissDarcei

NikkieTutorials

COMEDY

DeMarcus Shawn

Kris Collins

Lucas Lopez

The McFarlands

RDCWorld

COMMENTARY

Chad Chad

D’Angelo Wallace

Danny Gonzalez

Kurtis Conner

penguinz0

COMPETITIVE GAMER

iiTzTimmy

Scump

tarik

TenZ

Typical Gamer

DANCE

Cale Brown

Enola Bedard

Matt Steffanina

Merrick Hanna

yoolwxnder

FASHION AND STYLE

Gunnar Deatherage

Kenz Lawrén

Max Alexander

Mina Le

Wisdom Kaye

FOOD

Alexis Nikole

Chef Reactions

Cooking With Lynja

Nick DiGiovanni

Nigel Ng

GAMER

Aphmau

Caylus

Dream

Markiplier

TommyInnit

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Austen Alexander

Doctor Mike

Dr Julie

HealthyGamerGG

LeanBeefPatty

KIDS AND FAMILY

Brittikitty

Gracie’s Corner

Ms Rachel

Rebecca Zamolo

Recess Therapy

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

Big Weird World

Colin and Samir

TierZoo

Tom Scott

Veritasium

LIFESTYLE

AMP

Bretman Rock

Charli D'Amelio

Kara and Nate

Sofia Richie Grainge

NEWS

Brian Tyler Cohen

Gay News • Josh Helfgott

HasanAbi

The Philip DeFranco Show

Task & Purpose

SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING

Allen Pan

Hacksmith Industries

I did a thing

Mark Rober

techjoyce

SPORTS

Deestroying

Duke Dennis

Good Good Golf

Jesser

Olivia Dunne

TECHNOLOGY

iJustine

Linus Tech Tips

Marques Brownlee

Mrwhosetheboss

Supercar Blondie

CRAFT AWARDS

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ashley Xu

Cole Walliser

Lyrical Lemonade

Recider

Will Freeark

EDITING

Cooking With Lynja

Jet Lag: The Game

Kelly Wakasa

Savanah Moss

Yes Theory

VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS

Buttered Side Down

Corridor Crew

Justin Yi

SoKrispyMedia

Zach King

WRITING

CalebCity

Dami Lee

Josh Zilberberg

Leo González

Petey

BRAND AWARDS

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: AGENCY OF THE YEAR

BENlabs

Content+

kvell

Reach Agency

Whalar

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND ENGAGEMENT

Dumb Ways to Die • PlaySide Studios

Feastables • MrBeast

No Drone? No Problem! • Insta360

Subs for Subs • Jersey Mike’s x TSM

SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • SweeTARTS x Content+

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND OF THE YEAR

Barbie • Mattel

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insta360

Old Spice • Procter & Gamble

Prime Video • Amazon

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED SERIES

A Style Is Born • Wayfair x Made In Network

LIVE@4:25 • Totino's Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+

Plot Pitch • Prime Video

Real People, Real Stories • AARP

Who Wore It Best • Netflix x Harry Jowsey

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED VIDEO

ASMcaR • Nissan x Donut

Give Odor The Bird • Old Spice x SypherPK x United Esports

My poor friend • Photoshop Express x beeveekee

Wait for it #corn • Chipotle Mexican Grill

When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day • Old Spice x Adam W

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN

#heinzmasterz • Heinz x Whalar

Blasting to the Top • Gel Blaster x BENlabs

Chainsaw Man Viewing Party • Chainsaw Man x Crunchyroll

DiGiorno Made Us Do It • DiGiorno x Reach Agency

Nebula • Standard

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN

Barbie You Can Be Anything Series • Barbie x Mirrored Media

Loot for Good • Call of Duty Endowment x Activision

Play by the Rules • International Committee of the Red Cross x PopShorts

Real Recipes for Real Change • Chipotle Mexican Grill x The Farmlink Project x Nick DiGiovanni

The ReTok Shop • Nature Valley x Content+