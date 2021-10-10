2021 Frenzy Short Film Festival Will Take Place Online

Barrio Independent Productions (BIP) it's ready to announces the official selection of Frenzy Short-Film Festival 2021, the third year of this psychological short film festival that focus on social and psychological vulnerabilities of individuals and communities at large.

The festival will be a free online and also will take place with a live audience. From November 12th to the 14th will be the live presentations with audience at El Barrio's Artspace PS109, and the virtually presentations will be from November 12 to the 22, through the BIP Facebook page and via the website at www.bip-nyc.com.

The audience will be allow to watch the films during those (10) days, (24) twenty-four hours a day. You can log in at anytime within the ten days to watch all short films. For more information visit www.bip-nyc.com

On the importance of cinema and mental health, the actress and BIP co-founder Amneris Morales comments that "Cinema is a multidimensional art capable of affecting our neurophysiologic structure in different ways. Studies show that different parts of the brain are activated while watching a structured film and consequently, the movie imitates consciousness structure. This imitation of the consciousness structure enables cinema to deeply influence the brain. The effect and its manner are the main themes of the newly-emerged science of neurocinema".

This year the festival has two categories: Filmmaker and Screenwriter. All short films must present some "Frenzy" episode (a phase in which excitement seems to lead us to unconsciousness, and that can become negative when control is lost or behavior transgresses what society considers "normal").. BIP member's pre select 7 short-films to participate as filmmaker category and 3 scripts as screenwriters. The three selected scripts were produced by BIP as their first prize.

At the conclusion of the festival the judges and the audience will vote for the Best Film (Filmmakers) and the Best Script (Screenwriters). We invite as many people as possible to participate in the voting. Also want to survey our friends to learn a little more about the problems with the greatest impact and the mental health concerns that most afflict our society and of greatest interest to our filmmakers.

Prizes

1st Place for Best Short Film will receive the Frenzy Short Film Festival Statuette, sculpted by Olivia Beens in addition to $500 compensation.

1st Place for Best Screenwriter will receive a sponsored production and the Frenzy Short Film Festival Statuette, sculpted by Olivia Beens.

Official Selection for Best Film (Filmmakers)

1-Call Me (Iran)

· Written by Shahram Saeedi

· Directed by Javad Safavi

"A theater group worries about the absence one of members while acting practice & tries to contact her, but something else happens".

2- Interview with Marilyn (Florida/Venezuela)

· A film by AZCA Film

· Written and Directed by Agatino Zurría

"Marilyn Moreno guest stars in a talk show about her career, but one question keeps haunting her: what happened to her latest director, who mysteriously disappeared, cornering Marilyn to reveal the truth".

3- I wish I could go offline (India)

· Written and Directed by: Harshal Vyas

"A dance film about the overpower of Internet on human life".

4- Quédate (N.Y./Republica Dominicana)

· Written and Directed by: Wilton Reynoso

"The story of a single mother who her past of emotional, psychological and physical abuse since her childhood continuously torments her, causing her a severe depression and lack of interest for life".

5- The Roomate (USA)

· Written by: Matthew Sorvillo

· Directed by: Torin Scott

"An aspiring actor struggling with confidence and an emotionally abusive roommate tries to land a role".

6- Unlabeled (N.Y./USA)

· Written and Directed by Fenando Vieira

"Unlabeled" is a reflexive documentary that explores the boundaries of masculinity and femininity within one person, challenging the established relationship between sex and gender".

7- Warren? (Chicago/P.R.)

· Written and Directed by: Juan C Linares

"Annoyed with people constantly mispronouncing his name, a white-passing Latino must assert his identity".

Official Selection for Best Script (Screenwriters)

1-Keep you safe" (Theran)

· Written by Seyedamir Mirazimi

"A young man struggles to get over the torment from a past event by starting to work at a care center, where he develops a unique friendship with a patient".

2-Nobody Lives Upstairs (N.Y. / P.R.)

· Written by Alejandro Amorós

"A combat veteran struggles to find his place in the world. His PTSD is further exacerbated when he becomes convinced that he is not living alone in his two-unit apartment".

3-Power of Caterpillar"

· Written by: Michael Narvaez (N.Y. / P.R.)

"Human beings, long for the power to change... to transition".