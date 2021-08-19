20/20 Presents a Two-Hour Program on Rebecca Schaeffer

As celebrity stalkers regularly make headlines, a two-hour "20/20" takes a look at one of the first celebrity stalking cases over 30 years ago. Rebecca Schaeffer, a promising young actress known for her role on the hit sitcom "My Sister Sam," was preparing to audition for the movie role of a lifetime, a part in "The Godfather Part III."

Her longtime stalker, an obsessed fan named Robert John Bardo, trekked across state lines and shot her point-blank at the door of her Los Angeles home, killing her. "20/20" looks back at Rebecca's life and budding career and uncovers the details of Bardo's fixation, exploring the startling truth behind what it's like to have a stalker and how stalking laws have changed in the aftermath of Rebecca's death. "20/20" airs on Friday, Aug. 20 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 4/12/19)

