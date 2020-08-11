2020 MTV VMAs Announces Additional Performers, Including The Weeknd, Maluma, & More!

The show is airing live on Sunday, August 30 at 8PM ET/PT.

The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO are set to perform at the 2020 "VMAs," hosted by Keke Palmer, airing live on Sunday, August 30 at 8PM ET/PT.

This marks the first "VMAs" performance for Roddy Ricchand second appearance by The Weeknd, who last took the stage in 2015.

Both are nominated for multiple awards this year: The Weeknd has 6 nominations (Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best R&B Video, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing) and Roddy Ricch has 3 nominations (Song of the Year, PUSH Best New Artist, Best Hip-Hop Video).

Maluma has 1 nomination (Best Latin Video); CNCO has 2 nominations (Best Quarantine Performance, Best Choreography).

Additional performers to be announced soon.

BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are additionally set to perform. This will be BTS' first-ever VMA performance and the TV debut of their new, English-only single, "Dynamite," which is set to be released on August 21.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year's nominations with nine nods each, closely followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations. Full nominee list here.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including "Video of the Year," "Artist of the Year," "Best Quarantine Performance," and more by visiting vma.mtv.com through August 23, 2020. Voting for "PUSH Best New Artist, Presented by Chime Banking," will remain open.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers for the 2020 "VMAs." Barb Bialkowski is Co-Executive Producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as Executives in Charge of Production. Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent. Lisa Lauricella is Music Talent Executive.

Official sponsors of the 2020 "MTV Video Music Awards" include Burger King®, Chime Banking, Coors Light, EXTRA® Gum, and PEPSI® .

View More TV Stories Related Articles