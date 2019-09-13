2019 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS Announce Tickets & VIP Packages On-Sale Dates

Dick Clark productions, AEG and Microsoft Theater announced today that the "2019 American Music Awards" tickets and VIP packages are now available for pre-sale exclusively for AEG clients and partners. Starting today, September 13 through Monday, September 16 at 9:59:59 a.m. PST, AEG clients have an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets and VIP packages to the world's largest fan-voted awards show, featuring today's hottest musical artists, before they are available to the public. General public tickets and VIP package sales begin on Monday, September 16.



AEG/MICROSOFT THEATER TICKET & VIP PACKAGE PRE-SALE : AEG clients and partners can purchase tickets and VIP Packages during an exclusive pre-sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. PST on Friday, September 13, 2019. Individual tickets and VIP packages including access to Red Carpet Experiences, the official AMAs After Party and more will be available at AXS.com or by calling 877-234-8425. The pre-sale code will be included in an email sent to all eligible AEG clients/partners on Friday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m. PST.



GENERAL PUBLIC TICKET ON-SALE : Tickets will go on-sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. PST on Monday, September 16, 2019 at http://axs.com/events/372869?skin=microsofttheater.



The "2019 American Music Awards," the world's largest fan-voted awards show where music enthusiasts watch their favorite artists and Pop culture icons come together to honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.



American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected in Billboard Magazine and on Billboard.com, including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound.



For the latest AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS news, exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the AMAs on social and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs.





