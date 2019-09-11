13th Annual NYC Greek Film Festival Kicks Off Oct. 17

The 13th Annual NYC Greek Film Festival is happening October 17th - 23rd and this year's schedule includes some of the best greek infused short and feature-length independent films from around the world, as well as several fantastic films not associated with greek culture, being shown at the historic Florence Gould Hall (FIAF) located at 55 East 59th St, NYC.

Opening night kicks off Thursday, October 17th with the opening ceremony and the unveiling of the digital exhibition "The Legend of Alexander the Great as Ancient Greek and Byzantine Legacy" at FIAF Gallery, followed by the screening of the film "In This Land Nobody Knew How to Cry" and a reception at the Tinker Auditorium. The digital exhibition will run until Sunday, Oct. 20th.

"This year, apart from the Greek features, documentaries and shorts, the festival launches a new section with international productions of Greek interest -meaning films with Greek elements no matter the country of their origin. Furthermore, a purely international section of short films from all over the world will be introduced, at the online edition of NYCGRFF only." said NYC Greek Film Festival Executive Director Maria Tzompanaki.

The festival also has the honor of presenting, in collaboration with notable Greek archeologists and in world premiere, a digital exhibition of listings from the sublime history of the world's greatest Greek of all times: Alexander the Great. An expo already sheltered at the Greek Institute of Venice. In the 14th century, Alexios Komninos, the emperor of Trabzon, commissions a manuscript with Alexander the Great' s recounting of events for his private library. Compiled by the era's most able copyists, the manuscript is also enriched with 250 miniatures narrating the entire life course of the magnificent warrior. The main goal of this unique initiative is to showcase the Macedonian ruler who spread the Greek spirit and the Greek culture throughout the then known world, to portray the man who was loved and honored like no other Greek. Within this context, an exhibition of Alexander the Great-themed engravings, carved by important artists from "XOTARIS" Gallery, will also take place.

NYC Greek Film Festival closes its 13th year on Wednesday, October 23rd at the Florence Gould Hall Theater with the closing ceremony followed by the concert "Greek Female New Yorkers Perform Songs from Greek Composers" presented by Maro Theodoraki. Reception to follow at Le Skyroom.

Some of the films of special note being shown throughout the fest include Still River, Pause, The Mountain Tears, Nia on Vacation, The Waiter, Marble Homeland, Clementine and A Tree Remembers.

The Waiter and Nia on Vacation are specifically targeted to younger audiences and students. Sports fans will most enjoy Akra and Crete Arising, religion-oriented people will like Filothei, the Jewish community will want to see Romaniotes and the aforementioned A Tree Remembers and history buffs will love The New Greek Americans. Exarcheia, The Campfire Project and We Are Not Together will appeal to an audience with a strong social conscience; and older viewers will relate to In this Land Nobody Learned to Cry, Epiphany, Still River and Pause.

Past attendees to the festival include actors/actresses/writers/directors such as George Kimoulis, a famous Greek personality in theater and cinema, among others. This year there is a special tribute to Nickos Perakis, an internationally known Greek director, who will be in attendance. In addition, this year's festival has also organized a special tribute to the female gender, and more precisely to the topics of Women's Abuse in modern society.

Additionally, most of the NYC Greek Film Festival film lineup are accompanied by Q & Answer sessions with cast and celebrity guests.

FULL SCHEDULE FOR THE 13TH ANNUAL NYC GREEK FILM FESTIVAL:

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

Florence Gould Hall Theater

5:00 PM ATTENDANCE

5:30 PM OPENING CEREMONY & OPENING OF THE DIGITAL EXHIBITION: THE LEGEND OF ALEXANDER THE GREAT AS ANCIENT GREEK AND BYZANTINE LEGACY at FIAF GALLERY (the exhibition runs till Sun, Oct. 20)

followed by the screening of the film: IN THIS LAND NOBODY KNEW HOW TO CRY (90')

RECEPTION at the TINKER AUDITORIUM

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

Florence Gould Hall Theater

12:45 PM In this land nobody knew how to cry (90') (R)

3:15 PM Marble Homeland (57')

5:15 PM Akra (52')

7:00 PM Still river (133')

Tinker Auditorium

2:00 PM The Campfire Project (58') (international Greek-related doc feat.)

4:15 PM Clementine (85') (international Greek-related feature)

7:00 PM Loaf + camouflage (99') (Tribute to Nikos Perakis' comedies)

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

Florence Gould Hall Theater

12:00 PM PRESENTATION OF THE EXHIBITION: ALEXANDER 8 ALEXANDER THE GREAT-THEMED ENGRAVINGS, CARVED BY "XOTARIS" ART GALLERY ARTISTS (the exhibition will run throughout the festival)

12:30 PM Philothei, the Athenian saint (58')

2:15 PM Akra (52') (R)

4:00 PM Still river (133') (R)

7:15 PM Pause (96')

Followed by Q&A with the director and discussion on women's abuse

Tinker Auditorium

11:00 AM Promakhos (91') (special screening)

1:30 PM Marble Homeland (57') (R)

3:30 PM Short Films Α (159')*

6:45 PM Short Films Β (161')*

SUNDAY, OCT. 20

Florence Gould Hall Theater

10:30 AM Philothei, the Athenian saint (58') (R)

12:30 PM A tree remembers (88')

2:45 PM Romaniotes, The Greek Jews of Ioannina (67')

5:00 PM Living dangerously (105') (Tribute to Nikos Perakis' comedies)

7:30 PM The mountain tears (111')

Tinker Auditorium

12:45 PM Short Films Α (159')* (R)

4:00 PM Short Films Β (161')* (R)

7:15 PM Pause (96') ®

MONDAY, OCT. 21

Florence Gould Hall Theater

12:30 PM Exarheia, the chanting of birds (74') (int. Greek-related doc feat.)

2:30 PM The mountain tears (111') (R)

5:30 PM Crete arising (58')

7:30 PM The waiter (104')

Tinker Auditorium

2:00 PM A tree remembers (88') (R)

5:00 PM Romaniotes, The Greek Jews of Ioannina (67') (R)

7:00 PM Epiphany (85') (int. Greek-related feature)

TUESDAY, OCT. 22

Florence Gould Hall Theater

1:00 PM We are not together (68') (int. Greek-related doc feature)

3:00 PM The waiter (104') (R)

5:30 PM Sirens in the Aegean (115')(Tribute to Nikos Perakis' comedies)

8:00 PM The new Greek Americans (70') (int. Greek-related doc feature)

Tinker Auditorium

2:30 PM Crete arising (58') (R)

4:30 PM International with Greek element shorts program (76') **

Followed by the screening of the awarded international short film at the online festival

7:00 PM Nia on vacation (88') (int. Greek-related feature)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23

Florence Gould Hall Theater

CLOSING CEREMONY

6:00 PM AWARDS PRESENTATION

followed by the concert GREEK FEMALE NEW YORKERS PERFORM SONGS FROM GREEK COMPOSERS presented by MARO THEODORAKI

RECEPTION at LE SKYROOM

ASTERISK KEY:

*SHORT FILMS A

(10 movies, 159')

Avanos (20')

Ave Eva (13')

Canaries (17')

Crossing (5')

Ιncidentally (15')

Third Kind (32')

Goldfish (14')

Spring (10')

Fourth Wall (10')

Portraits (23')

*SHORT FILMS B

(10 movies, 161')

Grief (A place none of us know until we reach it) (8')

Rita (21')

Patision Avenue (13')

Springtime Rest (15')

Roots (27')

The Silence of the Dying Fish (19')

Plain Truth (9')

Pharmakos (14')

Cloud (20')

Blessings and vows (15')

**GREEK-RELATED INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILMS

A selection of the finest Greek-related short films from the recent international production (6 movies 75')

The Story of Yannis (15')

Chopper (9')

Sombra City (10')

The Island Man (20')

Nostos (5')

Calling (16')

More About the NYC Greek Film Festival:

NYCGRFF is based in New York City, USA. The festival opened in 2007 as a showcase of new and older Greek film productions. It introduced the New York Greek audience to Greek filmmakers and their works. The public embraced Greek cinema with enthusiasm and the festival gained many supporters and followers. After a steady and successful course, beginning in 2018, the New York City Greek Film Festival has broadened its content, functions and activities to include an international meeting platform which welcomes cinematographers from around the world.

Our program now includes:International Competition Program for films with a Greek element - fiction and documentaries, both short and feature length - judged during the festival with awards in two categories: best feature film (fiction or documentary) and best short film (fiction or documentary)

International Competition Program for short films - judged online before the festival. The best film is awarded a screening during the festival.

Greek film Program with Audience Awards (by vote), and monetary prizes in all four categories: best feature film (fiction), best documentary, best short film and best new director

Special tributes for great Greek films of all time and tributes for exceptional Greek filmmakers. Opportunities for international cooperation between Greek and international filmmakers at a technical and artistic level. Parallel events of cultural and educational nature that serve to promote Greek culture and world cinema. The purpose of the Festival is the presentation of Greek cinema to the New York audience. Entertainment and education of the public on the occasion of cinematographic art, with screenings of films, organization of artistic events of all arts, seminars and discussions. Creating and presenting tributes to cinema creators, artists - actors - musicians - costumers - critics - technicians - script writers and their work. Seminars and open discussions between artists and audiences

Our goals are the communication of Greek cinema to international and Greek audiences, the education and entertainment of the public, the communication of Greek Culture in the city of New York, but also in other states of the USA, in any part of the world, through cultural and educational activities, either in the time frame of the films or at regular intervals throughout the year. Either alone or in cooperation with another cultural entity. The organization and development of all cinematic art activities in Greece and abroad, working with artistic and other actors in Greece, New York and abroad. To carry out either on his own or in collaboration with third parties, the recording and reproduction of all kinds of events in sound and image as well as in the publication of books, magazines and publications. Annual Regular Grant from Institutions, Private Sponsors, Revenue from Tickets from Electronic Advertising or any other form. In cooperation with Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce (HACC).





