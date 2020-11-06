Wiener Staatsoper Announces Virtual Programming for November 6-16

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Productions include Eugen Onegin, Tosca and more.

Wiener Staatsoper has announced further dates of their streaming schedule. They have brought together their very current productions including Eugen Onegin or Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci with highlights from their archive.

Among other things, there will be a reunion with audience favorites such as Anna Netrebko or Elina Garanca in Anna Bolena (from April 2, 2011), Piotr Beczala and Thomas Hampson in Tosca (from February 17, 2019), Juan Diego Flórez in Roméo et Juliette (from February 1, 2017) as well as in Manon (June 9, 2019) and productions such as The Tempest from 2015 or Orlando from 2019.

The streams are available free of charge in Austria and internationally on the website play.wiener-staatsoper.at . The start is at 7 p.m., the broadcasts are available for 24 hours.

The program up to and including November 16, 2020:

Today, Friday, November 6th, 2020, 7 p.m.

Piotr I. Tchaikovsky

EUGEN ONEGIN (Presentation on October 31, 2020)

Musical direction: Tomáš Hanus

Direction and stage: Dmitri Tcherniakov

With: Nicole Car, Andrè Schuen, Anna Goryachova, Bogdan Volkov and Dimitry Ivashchenko



Saturday, November 7th, 2020, 7 p.m.

Olga Neuwirth

ORLANDO (Presentation on December 18, 2019)

Musical director: Matthias Pintscher

Director: Polly Graham

With: Kate Lindsey, Anna Clementi, Eric Jurenas, Constance Hauman, Agneta Eichenholz, Leigh Melrose, Justian Vivian Bond



Sunday, November 8th, 2020, 7 p.m.

Charles Gounod

ROMÉO ET JULIETTE (Presentation on February 1, 2017)

Musical direction: Plácido Domingo

Production: Jürgen Flimm

Light architecture: Patrick Woodroffe

With: Juan Diego Flórez, Aida Garifullina, Rachel Frenkel, Carlos Osuna, Gabriel Bermúdez, Dan Paul Dumitrescu



Monday, November 9, 2020, 7 p.m.

Giacomo Puccini

TOSCA (Presentation on February 17, 2019)

Musical director: Marco Armiliato

Production: Margarethe Wallmann

With: Sondra Radvanovsky, Piotr Beczala, Thomas Hampson, Ryan Speedo Green, Alexandru Moisiuc



Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 7 p.m.

Péter Eötvös

TRI SESTRI (presented on March 18, 2016)

Musical direction: Péter Eötvös / Jonathan Stockhammer

Director: Yuval Sharon

With: Aida Garifullina, Margarita Gritskova, Ilseyar Khayrullova, Eric Jurenas, Boaz Daniel, Clemens Unterreiner



Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 7 p.m.

Jacques Offenbach

LES CONTES D'HOFFMANN (Presentation on September 15, 2019)

Musical director: Frédéric Chaslin

Production: Andrei Serban

With: Olga Peretyatko, Gaëlle Arquez, Dmitry Korchak, Luca Pisaroni, Michael Laurenz



Thursday, November 12, 2020, 7 p.m.

Pietro Mascagni, Ruggero Leoncavallo

CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA / PAGLIACCI (Presentation on November 2, 2020)

Musical director: Marco Armiliato

Production, stage design & costumes: Jean-Pierre Ponnelle

With: Eva-Maria Westbroek, Brian Jagde, Ambrogio Maestri, Zoryana Kushpler, Isabel Signoret

Roberto Alagna, Aleksandra Kurzak, Ambrogio Maestri, Andrea Giovannini, Sergey Kaydalov



Friday, November 13, 2020, 7 p.m.

Thomas Adès

THE TEMPEST (Presentation on June 24, 2015)

Musical direction: Thomas Adès

Production: Robert Lepage

With: Adrian Eröd, Audrey Luna, Thomas Ebenstein, Stephanie Houtzeel



Saturday, November 14, 2020, 7 p.m.

Jules Massenet

MANON (presentation on June 9, 2019)

Musical director: Frédéric Chaslin

Production: Andrei Serban

With: Nino Machaidze, Juan Diego Flórez, Dan Paul Dumitrescu, Adrian Eröd



Sunday, November 15, 2020, 7 p.m.

Richard Strauss

ARIADNE ON NAXOS (Presentation on October 23, 2014)

Musical director: Christian Thielemann

Production: Sven-Eric Bechtolf

With amongst others: Soile Isokoski, Johan Botha, Peter Matic, Jochen Schmeckenbecher, Sophie Koch, Daniela Fally



Monday, November 16, 2020, 7 p.m.

Gaetano Donizetti

ANNA BOLENA (Presentation on April 2, 2011)

Musical director: Evelino Pidò

Production: Eric Génovèse

With: Anna Netrebko, Elina Garanca, Ildebrando D'Arcangelo, Francesco Meli, Elisabeth Kulman

More information is also available on wiener-staatsoper.at

