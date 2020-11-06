Wiener Staatsoper Announces Virtual Programming for November 6-16
Productions include Eugen Onegin, Tosca and more.
Wiener Staatsoper has announced further dates of their streaming schedule. They have brought together their very current productions including Eugen Onegin or Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci with highlights from their archive.Among other things, there will be a reunion with audience favorites such as Anna Netrebko or Elina Garanca in Anna Bolena (from April 2, 2011), Piotr Beczala and Thomas Hampson in Tosca (from February 17, 2019), Juan Diego Flórez in Roméo et Juliette (from February 1, 2017) as well as in Manon (June 9, 2019) and productions such as The Tempest from 2015 or Orlando from 2019. The streams are available free of charge in Austria and internationally on the website play.wiener-staatsoper.at. The start is at 7 p.m., the broadcasts are available for 24 hours.The program up to and including November 16, 2020:
Today, Friday, November 6th, 2020, 7 p.m.
Piotr I. Tchaikovsky
EUGEN ONEGIN (Presentation on October 31, 2020)
Musical direction: Tomáš Hanus
Direction and stage: Dmitri Tcherniakov
With: Nicole Car, Andrè Schuen, Anna Goryachova, Bogdan Volkov and Dimitry Ivashchenko
Saturday, November 7th, 2020, 7 p.m.
Olga Neuwirth
ORLANDO (Presentation on December 18, 2019)
Musical director: Matthias Pintscher
Director: Polly Graham
With: Kate Lindsey, Anna Clementi, Eric Jurenas, Constance Hauman, Agneta Eichenholz, Leigh Melrose, Justian Vivian Bond
Sunday, November 8th, 2020, 7 p.m.
Charles Gounod
ROMÉO ET JULIETTE (Presentation on February 1, 2017)
Musical direction: Plácido Domingo
Production: Jürgen Flimm
Light architecture: Patrick Woodroffe
With: Juan Diego Flórez, Aida Garifullina, Rachel Frenkel, Carlos Osuna, Gabriel Bermúdez, Dan Paul Dumitrescu
Monday, November 9, 2020, 7 p.m.
Giacomo Puccini
TOSCA (Presentation on February 17, 2019)
Musical director: Marco Armiliato
Production: Margarethe Wallmann
With: Sondra Radvanovsky, Piotr Beczala, Thomas Hampson, Ryan Speedo Green, Alexandru Moisiuc
Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 7 p.m.
Péter Eötvös
TRI SESTRI (presented on March 18, 2016)
Musical direction: Péter Eötvös / Jonathan Stockhammer
Director: Yuval Sharon
With: Aida Garifullina, Margarita Gritskova, Ilseyar Khayrullova, Eric Jurenas, Boaz Daniel, Clemens Unterreiner
Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 7 p.m.
Jacques Offenbach
LES CONTES D'HOFFMANN (Presentation on September 15, 2019)
Musical director: Frédéric Chaslin
Production: Andrei Serban
With: Olga Peretyatko, Gaëlle Arquez, Dmitry Korchak, Luca Pisaroni, Michael Laurenz
Thursday, November 12, 2020, 7 p.m.
Pietro Mascagni, Ruggero Leoncavallo
CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA / PAGLIACCI (Presentation on November 2, 2020)
Musical director: Marco Armiliato
Production, stage design & costumes: Jean-Pierre Ponnelle
With: Eva-Maria Westbroek, Brian Jagde, Ambrogio Maestri, Zoryana Kushpler, Isabel Signoret
Roberto Alagna, Aleksandra Kurzak, Ambrogio Maestri, Andrea Giovannini, Sergey Kaydalov
Friday, November 13, 2020, 7 p.m.
Thomas Adès
THE TEMPEST (Presentation on June 24, 2015)
Musical direction: Thomas Adès
Production: Robert Lepage
With: Adrian Eröd, Audrey Luna, Thomas Ebenstein, Stephanie Houtzeel
Saturday, November 14, 2020, 7 p.m.
Jules Massenet
MANON (presentation on June 9, 2019)
Musical director: Frédéric Chaslin
Production: Andrei Serban
With: Nino Machaidze, Juan Diego Flórez, Dan Paul Dumitrescu, Adrian Eröd
Sunday, November 15, 2020, 7 p.m.
Richard Strauss
ARIADNE ON NAXOS (Presentation on October 23, 2014)
Musical director: Christian Thielemann
Production: Sven-Eric Bechtolf
With amongst others: Soile Isokoski, Johan Botha, Peter Matic, Jochen Schmeckenbecher, Sophie Koch, Daniela Fally
Monday, November 16, 2020, 7 p.m.
Gaetano Donizetti
ANNA BOLENA (Presentation on April 2, 2011)
Musical director: Evelino Pidò
Production: Eric Génovèse
With: Anna Netrebko, Elina Garanca, Ildebrando D'Arcangelo, Francesco Meli, Elisabeth Kulman
More information is also available on wiener-staatsoper.at.