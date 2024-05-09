OPERA America Extends Service at Its National Opera Center Through 2042

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



OPERA America has announced a 10-year extension of service to the opera and arts sectors at its National Opera Center in Midtown Manhattan.

The successful negotiation and execution of a lease extension by its longstanding real estate brokers at Denham Wolf Real Estate Services ensures the Center will remain a premier venue for those working in opera, theater, chamber music, choral music, and other art forms through 2042.

Opened in 2012, OPERA America’s National Opera Center offers a custom-designed facility for performances, rehearsals, workshops, recordings, auditions, meetings, livestreams, events, and the business of opera and the arts. The Center is a vibrant hub in New York City, welcoming 80,000 visitors annually with flexible, cost-effective, and conveniently located facilities.

Marc A. Scorca, president/CEO of OPERA America, expressed his enthusiasm for the extension of service, saying, “We’re thrilled we can continue serving the singers, instrumentalists, coaches, and teachers who rely on the National Opera Center as their creative home through 2042. At a time when artists and arts organizations are reinventing how they work and collaborate, we’re happy to offer consistent service to support them.”

Paul Wolf of Denham Wolf Real Estate Services has represented OPERA America since 2004 when it first relocated from Washington, D.C., to New York to create the Center. Wolf spearheaded the negotiations for the recent lease extension. In recognition of his service, members of the Board of Directors of OPERA America formally saluted Wolf and his colleagues for their unwavering advocacy for the organization. Board members expressed appreciation, too, to Jeff Gural, chairman of GFP Real Estate, for his advocacy with building ownership on behalf of OPERA America.

The National Opera Center, including OPERA America’s offices, is located at 330 Seventh Avenue at 29th Street in Midtown Manhattan. Its studios, rehearsal rooms, recital halls, recording facilities, and meeting spaces are available daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to all practitioners in the arts.

Recently announced “Studio Happy Hours” offer special rental rates of $5–$10 per hour for creative rehearsal during select weekly hours, available in limited supply and on a first-come basis through August.

For more information about the offerings of the National Opera Center, visit operaamerica.org/NationalOperaCenter.

