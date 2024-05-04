Video: Watch Excerpts from The Met Opera's EL NIÑO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch excerpts from The Met Opera's El Niño, running through May 17th. In these videos, the chorus sings "For With God No Thing Shall Be Impossible," from Part I and "In the Day of the Great Slaughter" from Part II during the final dress rehearsal.

Eminent American composer John Adams returns to the Met after a decade-long hiatus for the company premiere of his acclaimed opera-oratorio, which incorporates sacred and secular texts in English, Spanish, and Latin, from biblical times to the present day, in an extraordinarily dramatic retelling of the Nativity.

El Niño brings together three of contemporary opera’s fiercest champions, all of whom make highly anticipated company debuts: Marin Alsop, one of the great conductors of our time, who has led more than 200 new-music premieres; soprano Julia Bullock, a leading voice on and off stage; and pathbreaking bass-baritone Davóne Tines. Radiant mezzo-sopranos J’Nai Bridges and Daniela Mack take turns completing the principal trio.

The moving, fully-staged new production also marks the Met debut of Lileana Blain-Cruz, resident director at Lincoln Center Theater, who received universal acclaim for her Tony-nominated 2022 production of The Skin of Our Teeth.

Videography by Pete Scalzitti and Neville Braithwaite.

