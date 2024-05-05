Video: Watch an Excerpt from DIE WALKÜRE at Atlanta Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch an excerpt of "Magic Fire" from DIE WALKÜRE at Atlanta Opera, running through today, May 5 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

The Ring Cycle, Wagner’s greatest masterpiece, continues with "Die Walküre."

The daughters of Wotan, ruler of the gods, serve as Valkyries tasked with guiding the souls of fallen warriors to Valhalla. But as scandal erupts, Wotan finds himself at odds with whom he most trusts.

Greer Grimsley returns as the definitive Wotan in The Atlanta Opera’s new production of one of opera’s greatest triumphs.

Performances ran April 27, 30 & May 3, 5 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Video produced by The Atlanta Opera Film Studio

