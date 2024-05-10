Opera Saratoga Will Host Cabaret At The Mansion Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera Saratoga opens its 2024 season with Cabaret at the Mansion, a showcase of the fabulous voices of this year's Festival Artists at one of Saratoga's most charming venues, The Mansion Inn, only minutes from downtown Saratoga Springs.

"These young singers are some of the best we've ever had in Saratoga Springs - they've won national awards, sung for big houses like Seattle Opera and many are going to Europe next year," said General and Artistic Director, Mary Birnbaum, who joined the company in 2023. "We are tremendously lucky to have them at Opera Saratoga, and I can assure you you won't want to miss this chance to hear them in a beautiful, intimate setting!"

The showcase "Cabaret" features many favorites of the cabaret repertoire including highlights of German cabaret, headlining music of Kurt Weill and Arnold Schonberg, French cabaret like Edith Piaf and Jacques Brel, and music of the early American cabaret with pieces by Irving Berlin, and Cole Porter. Finally, a brand new take on the definition of cabaret, with selections by Ricky Ian Gordon, Tania León, and much more!

Enjoy this riveting performance at Saratoga's historic hidden gem, The Mansion Inn,

accompanied by a scrumptious buffet and refreshing cocktails prepared by their premier chef, Rick Beiber.

When:

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Lunch at 1pm, Performance at 2pm

Dinner at 6pm, Performance at 7pm

Rain or shine, seating is on the porch, under a tent

Where:

The Mansion Inn

801 NY 29

Rock City Falls, NY 12863

