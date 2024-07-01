Verdi's AIDA to Open at Opera Maine's Mainstage This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera Maine will present an original production of Verdi’s Aida at Merrill Auditorium Thursday, July 25 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, July 28 (2:30 p.m.). Audiences will be enthralled by the gorgeous music and riveted by the tale of epic love that transcends ancient borders. The thrilling voices of soloists and chorus, a magnificent orchestra, and a spectacular set and costumes combine to make this production of Giuseppe Verdi's Aida one of Opera Maine’s greatest productions.



Aida will be performed in Italian with English translations projected above the stage. With four acts and one intermission, it will run 2.5 hours.



Maestro Israel Gursky conducts the Opera Maine Orchestra in his seventh appearance with the company. Dona D. Vaughn, Opera Maine's Artistic Director, directs a stellar cast: Courtney Johnson (Aida, the kidnapped Ethiopian princess), Taylor Comstock (Radamés, Captain of the Egyptian Guard), Hyona Kim (Amneris, daughter of the Pharaoh), Brian Major (Amonasro, King of Ethiopia), Daniel Sumegi (Ramfis, High Priest), Matthew Anchel (Pharaoh), and Alaysha Fox (High Priestess). Each of these singers has a beautiful voice and the dramatic skill to breathe life into this captivating drama.



The Aida creative team includes scenic designer Germán Cárdenas-Alaminos, costume designer Millie Hiibel, lighting designer James Lawlor, and projection designer Camilla Tassi.



This is a rare opportunity for opera lovers and opera first-timers to experience this masterpiece in Maine! Opera Maine will continue its “Opera for All!” program this season with free tickets for anyone aged 25 and younger to attend Aida. Visit OperaMaine.org to reserve your free ticket.



Opera Maine is grateful to OceanView at Falmouth and Cumberland Crossing for their Season Sponsorship. Maine Public, Down East, and Maine Trust for Local News are Media Sponsors.



Performance Details:

Aida by Giuseppe Verdi, libretto by Antonio Ghislanzoni

Thursday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Pre-Curtain Presentation by Opera Maine dramaturg Calien Lewis one-hour before performances.

Merrill Auditorium tickets: $35 – $140 (plus service fees)

(207) 842-0800 or www.porttix.com

