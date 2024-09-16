Vancouver Opera Kicks Off 65th Season With A Spectacular Production Of DIE FLEDERMAUS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vancouver Opera has announced the grand opening of its 65th season with a dazzling production of Johann Strauss (ii)'s Die Fledermaus.

Die Fledermaus, a comic operetta, is synonymous with opulence, laughter, and revelry. Its story revolves around a grand masquerade ball, making it the perfect choice for celebrating Vancouver Opera's impressive milestone. The production will bring the festive atmosphere to life with a stunning cast of international and local talents, breathtaking sets, and lavish costumes. Ashlie Corcoran returns to direct her second Vancouver Opera season opener in a row, having helmed the fantastical Magic Flute in 2023, while Vancouver Opera Music Director Jacques Lacombe is conducting this high-spirited score which he has performed in past seasons in many major opera house including the Metropolitan Opera and the Monte Carlo Opera.

"With its hilarious, champagne-forward hijinx, Strauss' classic operetta Die Fledermaus is the perfect way to pop the cork on our celebratory season in October and November 2024," said Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera General Director. "Given that the title translates to 'The Bat' (sometimes even presented as 'The Revenge of the Bat'), you'd be forgiven for expecting some ominous dark fluttering while gravel-strafed voices say intense things indecipherably. But with its huge chorus, boisterous party scene, and rousing songs like 'King Champagne', Strauss' beloved operetta absolutely radiates charm, wit, and good-natured mischief."

Conductor Jacques Lacombe will lead the Vancouver Opera Orchestra, delivering Strauss's effervescent score with precision and passion. Lacombe's expertise and dynamic conducting style will elevate the musical experience, making it a highlight of the season. Adds Lacombe, "One of the most popular and famous composers and musicians of his time and very much admired by many of his colleagues, Johann Strauss (ii) had a unique talent to create so many unforgettable melodies on these irresistible polkas and waltzes rhythms which stay in your ear forever."

Director Ashlie Corcoran brings her visionary approach to this timeless classic, ensuring that every performance is infused with energy, creativity, and a deep understanding of the operetta's comedic elements. Known for her innovative and audience-engaging productions, Corcoran is set to deliver a Die Fledermaus that resonates with longtime opera aficionados and newcomers alike.

"This production of Die Fledermaus is set in the vibrant, playful world of the 1960s," says director Ashlie Corcoran. "Popular references from that period are infused throughout - especially in Act II, where the unknowing players in Falke's game find themselves at a themed costume party. Characters from 1960s cinema and TV swirl around the stage, and at this party there are layers upon layers of disguise, intrigue and deception. I am so excited to collaborate with our cast of incredible singers on this work, as well as Mark Crawford, who has written a fresh and specific adaptation of the scenes for this production, and choreographer Shelley Stewart Hunt who is sure to infuse her trademark humour into the physicality of the world."

Die Fledermaus features an incredible cast of principal singers including Lara Ciekiewicz (Le nozze di Figaro), Mireille Lebel (Orfeo ed Euridice, La Voix Humaine), Owen McCausland (The Magic Flute), Peter Barrett (Faust, Carmen) and Giles Tomkins (Don Giovanni). Making their company debut with Vancouver Opera are Claire De Sévigné and John Chest. They are joined by members of the Vancouver Opera Chorus and the Vancouver Opera Orchestra.

Adds Wright, "we are excited to celebrate our 65th season with such a vibrant and joyous production featuring returning and new artists. We look forward to welcoming our beloved subscribers and opera newcomers at this spectacular event."

Tickets are on sale now for Die Fledermaus and all season productions, and subscriptions for the 2024-2025 season are still available. For more information about the 2024-2025 Vancouver Opera Season, and to subscribe, please visit vancouveropera.ca.

