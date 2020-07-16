Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Watch Pacific Opera Project's Full Production of MADAME BUTTERFLY

Jul. 16, 2020  

So what if... what if a brash American naval officer and a young Japanese girl met and fell in love? How would they communicate? (Certainly not in Italian!)

In POP's most ambitious production to date, Artistic Director Josh Shaw's long-time dream of a bilingual Madama Butterfly comes to life at The Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo.

With a new libretto by Josh Shaw and Eiki Isomura, all Japanese roles will be sung in Japanese and all American roles will be sung in English. This is a co-production with Opera in the Heights (Houston).

This production is sponsored in part by an Innovations Grant from Opera America.

Tune in below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


