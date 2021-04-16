VIDEO: Watch MARRIAGE OF FIGARO From The Washington National Opera - Now Streaming!

The Washington National Opera's production of MARRIAGE OF FIGARO is now streaming online! Check out this production as part of their streaming series below.

Figaro and Susanna, members of the household of Count Almaviva, are preparing for their wedding. Although the Count has officially abolished the droit de seigneur (which would grant him access to the servant girl on her wedding night), Susanna warns Figaro that their master intends to exercise his feudal rights with her. Meanwhile, Cherubino, the Count's page, is infatuated with the Countess- indeed, with all women. In order to punish the boy for his dalliances, apparent and suspected, the Count dispatches him to Seville with an officer's commission.

The Countess, so recently the sole object of the Count's passionate pursuit, laments his distracted behavior. When Figaro and Susanna suggest a scheme that will expose the Count's intended infidelity, she agrees to take part. As the ladies prepare the deception-which also involves the participation of Cherubino, who has secretly remained on the estate-the Count makes an unexpected entrance, leading to a series of improvisations and reversals.

Susanna sets the scheme in motion by arranging an assignation with the Count, but when the Count overhears her mention coming victory to Figaro, he flies into a

suspicious rage. The housekeeper Marcellina, backed by Bartolo and Basilio, tells the Count that Figaro is contractually obligated to marry her. The Count, still intent on seducing Susanna, is happy to postpone the wedding so that Marcellina's allegation can be investigated. However, Figaro's trial reveals previously unknown facts, and Marcellina agrees to drop the charges.

That evening, the Countess and Susanna take their agreed-upon roles in the farce aimed at compromising the Count. The entrances of other characters-each with only partial knowledge of the plot-further confuse an already complicated plan. In the end, identities are revealed, the men are chastened, and Susanna and Figaro are married.

CAST

(In order of vocal appearance)

Figaro: Ryan McKinny

Susanna: Lisette Oropesa *

Dr. Bartolo: Valeriano Lanchas

Marcellina: Elizabeth Bishop

Cherubino: Aleksandra Romano

Count Almaviva: Joshua Hopkins

Don Basilio: Keith Jameson *

Countess Almaviva: Amanda Majeski *

Antonio: Timothy J. Bruno

Barbarina: Ariana Wehr

Don Curzio: Rexford Tester

Washington National Opera Chorus

Washington National Opera Orchestra

Conductor: James Gaffigan*

Director: Peter Kazaras

Scenery Designer: Benoit Dugardyn

Costume Designer: Myung Hee Cho*

Lighting Designer: Mark McCullough

Hair and Makeup Designer: Anne Ford-Coates for Elsen Associates

Choreographer and Fight Master: Kevin Williamson*

Cover Conductor: Christopher Ocasek

Assistant Conductors: Michael Baitzer and Michael Sherman

Diction Coach: Ken Weiss

Chorus Master: Steven Gathman

Assistant Director: David Carl Toulson

Projected English Titles: Kelley Rourke

Stage Manager: Laura R. Krause

* Washington National Opera Debut