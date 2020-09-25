VIDEO: WNO Youth Opera Groups Perform 'I Shall Not Live in Vain'

Over 120 singers aged between 6 – 18 years, take part in WNO Youth Opera sessions across the UK every single week.

Due to Covid19, WNO Youth Opera groups based in Cardiff, Llandudno and Birmingham had to stop their weekly sessions. Rather than sitting back and taking it easy, the groups saw this as an opportunity to use their digital skills and perform together for the first time ever - remotely - for this special performance of I Shall Not Live in Vain.

82 of those participants have taken part in this project.

Check out the performance below!

