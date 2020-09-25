Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: WNO Youth Opera Groups Perform 'I Shall Not Live in Vain'

Over 120 singers aged between 6 – 18 years, take part in WNO Youth Opera sessions across the UK every single week.

Sep. 25, 2020  

Due to Covid19, WNO Youth Opera groups based in Cardiff, Llandudno and Birmingham had to stop their weekly sessions. Rather than sitting back and taking it easy, the groups saw this as an opportunity to use their digital skills and perform together for the first time ever - remotely - for this special performance of I Shall Not Live in Vain.

Check out the performance below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


