VIDEO: The Royal Opera Chorus Performs the 'Witches Chorus' From MACBETH

Watch the Royal Opera Chorus perform the Witches Chorus from Phyllida Lloyd's production of The Royal Opera's Macbeth.

First seen in 2002, Phyllida Lloyd's production encapsulates the sinister quality of the piece, with striking designs by Anthony Ward. Conducted by Daniele Rustioni, Simon Keenlyside returns to the title role, which he first performed at Covent Garden in 2011, with Italian soprano Anna Pirozzi returning as Lady Macbeth. Austrian bass Günther Groissböck sings the role of Macbeth's erstwhile friend Banquo and South Korean tenor David Junghoon Kim sings the role of Macbeth's enemy and eventual nemesis, Macduff.