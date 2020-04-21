VIDEO: Painted Sky Opera Performs 'O God Beyond All Praising'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Painted Sky Opera has released a virtual performance of 'O God Beyond All Praising.'

The video was released as a tribute to the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, and featured past and current artists from Painted Sky Opera.

Watch the video below!

The company asks that you please consider donating to the OKC Memorial Museum to help with their mission to offer comfort, strength, peace, hope and serenity to those affected. Donate here: https://memorialmuseum.com/get-involved/donate/





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You