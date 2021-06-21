VIDEO: National Opera Studio Presents A Masterclass with Danielle de Niese

Australian-American soprano Danielle De Niese leads a masterclass with three artists of the National Opera Studio - Judith Le Breuilly, Thomas Hopkinson and Monica McGhee - exploring repertoire by Mozart, Rossini, Strauss, Verdi and Massenet.

Danielle De Niese made her Royal Opera debut in the 2008/9 Season as Galatea (Acis and Galatea) and returns in the 2020/21 Season as Musetta (La bohÃ¨me).

The National Opera Studio (NOS) plays an essential role at the heart of British opera by providing professional training of the highest quality for singers and rÃ©pÃ©titeurs who have the potential to become the leading artists of their generation.

To find out more, visit nationaloperastudio.org.uk.