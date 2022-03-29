VIDEO: Inside Rehearsals for Opera Orlando's RIGOLETTO

Opera Orlando closes its 2021-22 Mainstage Verdi season with Rigoletto, the composer's first significant success. This tragic masterpiece portrays the story of a deformed court jester caught in a snare of corruption, lust, and vengeance. Rigoletto goes on stage Friday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m. It will be the first opera ever presented in the new Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Take a look at rehearsals below!

The production features Korean baritone SeungHyeon Baek in the title role, Metropolitan Opera soprano Lindsay Ohse as Gilda, and renowned tenor Kirk Dougherty as the dastardly Duke of Mantua. This original and thrilling production is led by Metropolitan Opera conductor Gregory Buchalter and directed by international stage director Kathleen Belcher, both making their Opera Orlando debuts.

The story depicts a divided society in a timely and all-too-real manner, sweeping seamlessly between the glitterati social scene and the squalor of those who suffer under the corrupt regime. When the cavalier and nefarious Duke of Mantua sets his sights on an embittered servant's innocent daughter, her overprotective father will stop at nothing to exact revenge on his powerful boss.

"Rigoletto has long been one of the most popular works in the entire operatic repertoire," Preisser added. "The piece includes some of the most beloved music in opera, such as Act III's moving quartet and 'La donne è mobile,' in which the Duke of Mantua sings of his casual disregard for women."

Audiences are in for an intense evening of complex characters, an action-packed plot, and unforgettable music. The production will be sung in Italian with English supertitles, featuring the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, members of the Opera Orlando Chorus, and dancers from the Orlando Ballet.

Rigoletto is the first opera ever presented in the brand new Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, designed by Barton Myers. The new acoustically advanced theater achieved a rare and exceptional N1 sound rating, making it a unique acoustically dynamic venue, perfect for the opera.

Safety continues to be Opera Orlando's first priority in the presentation of its 2021-22 season. The Company constantly monitors and assesses the development of COVID-19 and other issues related to the virus. The Company continues its consultation with its health partners and venues to implement an appropriate and comprehensive plan to protect and reduce the risk of infection for audience members, cast and production teams, staff, and volunteers. Dr. Philips Center, the venue for Rigoletto, has updated its mask policy, found here: https://www.DrPhillipsCenter.org/Explore/Health-Safety-Updates/?website-top-banner.

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's season online at www.OperaOrlando.org, and follow and like the Opera's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts. Tickets for Rigoletto are available through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.DrPhillipsCenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0. See YOU at the Opera!