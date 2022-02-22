VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For Atlanta Opera's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE

Whet your appetite for Atlanta Opera's upcoming production of Rossini's The Barber of Seville as their film studio gets up close and personal with the cast running rehearsals in preparation for this amazing opera buffa! The Barber of Seville runs March 5-13, 2022 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Aided by his servant Fiorello and a troupe of musicians, Count Almaviva (under the assumed name of Lindoro) arrives early in the morning to serenade and hopefully have an assignation with a young girl he has recently seen. His song receives no response. Almaviva is about to depart when he unexpectedly encounters his former servant Figaro, the town barber. Figaro identifies the girl as Rosina, the ward of Dr. Bartolo.

Rosina appears on the balcony with a letter for her unknown admirer. She is interrupted by Bartolo but manages to drop the letter off the balcony before he can snatch it from her. The letter requests that her suitor identify himself. Almaviva is frantic about meeting Rosina. Figaro, in his capacity as Bartolo's barber, offers to help the lovesick Count (for a promise of gold, of course). A regiment is due in town and Figaro suggests that Almaviva disguise himself as a drunken soldier and demand lodging in Bartolo's house.

The cast includes Stephanie Lauricella as Rosina, Taylor Stayton as Count Almaviva, Joseph Lattanzi as Figaro, Giovanni Romeo as Doctor Bartolo, David Crawford asDon Basilio, Cadie J. Bryan asBerta, and Sankara Harouna as Fiorello.

For tickets and more visit https://www.atlantaopera.org/performance/the-barber-of-seville/