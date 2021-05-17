Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look At Playwright-Penned DESERT IN Miniseries

The series features Isabel Leonard, Talise Trevigne, Raviv Ullman, Anthony Michael Lopez and Justin Vivian Bond.  

May. 17, 2021  

Operabox.tv released today a first look at the ambitious new eight-part miniseries, "desert in," with an emotional two-minute teaser-trailer that highlights on-screen stars Isabel Leonard, Talise Trevigne, Raviv Ullman, Anthony Michael Lopez and Justin Vivian Bond.

"Desert in" is the story of a married female couple (Leonard and Trevigne) who run a mysterious motor lodge where guests pay to be reunited with lost loves...of all types.

Featuring music by some of today's best composers, script by a team of TV veterans and playwrights, and a narrative perfect for Pride Month, "desert in" premieres June 3 on Boston Lyric Opera's operabox.tv.

VIDEO: First Look At Playwright-Penned DESERT IN Miniseries
Click Here to Watch the Video!


