Tickets On Sale Now for THE BROOKLYN JOB World Premiere from New Camerata Opera

New Camerata Opera presents the virtual world premiere of The Brooklyn Job on Thursday, May 6, 2021 and Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 8pm EDT. Tickets are $40 and can now be purchased online at newcamerataopera.org/events.

The Brooklyn Job is an interactive, virtual museum heist written and directed by New York comedian Sarah Morgan Ashey. Under the music direction of Dan Franklin Smith, this thrilling narrative is set to wide-ranging repertoire selections performed by a cast of ten singers.

On-location shoots, professionally recorded audio, and live performance elements converge with engaging audience polls to create a truly unique and exciting story. Guests (in the NYC metropolitan area) can enhance their at-home viewing experience by opting into chic cocktail kits and themed party favors for a fully immersive experience.

Guests in the New York City metropolitan area can enhance their at-home viewing experience by opting into chic cocktail kits and themed party favors for a fully immersive experience. Boxes will be hand-delivered to you just before the event with:

Your choice of handmade cocktails: "Woman in Gray" (Gin, salers, dolin blanc, bitter grapefruit syrup, crème de violette, butterfly pea flower) or "Sunlight Effect" (Bourbon, rhubarb, elderberry, marigold), or enjoy a bit of each! Non-alcoholic option includes a refreshing "Rhubarb Spritz."

An art-focused interactive program guide

"Sticky Fingers" spiced caramel popcorn



The cast includes sopranos Samina Aslam and Barbara Porto; mezzo-sopranos Eva Parr, Julia Tang, and Anna Tonna; tenors Erik Bagger and Victor Khodadad; baritones Stan Lacy and Scott Lindroth; and bass Kofi Hayford. Performances are recorded, mixed and mastered by Derek Box, and filmed and edited by Erik Bagger.

New Camerata Opera was founded with the mission of building new audiences for the art form through engaging, exciting and educational productions. The organization accomplishes this via three main initiatives: full-length operas presented at innovative and daring venues, newly arranged and adapted children's operas (Camerata Piccola), and originally commissioned short operatic films for presentation online (CamerataWorks).

It is through these multi-faceted operations that NCO has successfully brought countless new opera lovers into the cultural fold. The organization has been hailed as "the future of opera," and is one of the most consistently active and present opera companies in New York.

For more information, visit newcamerataopera.org.

