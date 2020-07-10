The Met Announces Week 18 Schedule for Nightly Met Opera Streams, Featuring LA TRAVIATA and More
The Met has announced the Week 18 schedule for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on the company website during the coronavirus closure.
All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.
Monday, July 13 - Puccini's Manon Lescaut
Starring Kristine Opolais, Roberto Alagna, Massimo Cavalletti, and Brindley Sherratt, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From March 5, 2016.
Tuesday, July 14 - Verdi's La Traviata (Classic Telecast)
Starring Ileana Cotrubas, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. From March 28, 1981.
Wednesday, July 15 - Puccini's Turandot
Starring Maria Guleghina, Marina Poplavskaya, Marcello Giordani, and Samuel Ramey, conducted by Andris Nelsons. From November 7, 2009.
Thursday, July 16 - Berg's Wozzeck
Starring Elza van den Heever, Gerhard Siegel, Peter Mattei, and Christian Van Horn, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From January 11, 2020.
Friday, July 17 - Rossini's La Cenerentola
Starring Elīna Garanča and Lawrence Brownlee, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From May 9, 2009.
Saturday, July 18 - Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro
Starring Amanda Majeski, Marlis Petersen, Isabel Leonard, Peter Mattei, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by James Levine. From October 18, 2014.
Sunday, July 19 - Puccini's La Bohème (Classic Telecast)
Starring Teresa Stratas, Renata Scotto, José Carreras, Richard Stilwell, Allan Monk, James Morris, and Italo Tajo, conducted by James Levine. From January 16, 1982.