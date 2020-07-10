The Met Announces Week 18 Schedule for Nightly Met Opera Streams, Featuring LA TRAVIATA and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Met has announced the Week 18 schedule for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on the company website during the coronavirus closure.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

Monday, July 13 - Puccini's Manon Lescaut

Starring Kristine Opolais, Roberto Alagna, Massimo Cavalletti, and Brindley Sherratt, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From March 5, 2016.

Tuesday, July 14 - Verdi's La Traviata (Classic Telecast)

Starring Ileana Cotrubas, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. From March 28, 1981.

Wednesday, July 15 - Puccini's Turandot

Starring Maria Guleghina, Marina Poplavskaya, Marcello Giordani, and Samuel Ramey, conducted by Andris Nelsons. From November 7, 2009.

Thursday, July 16 - Berg's Wozzeck

Starring Elza van den Heever, Gerhard Siegel, Peter Mattei, and Christian Van Horn, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From January 11, 2020.

Friday, July 17 - Rossini's La Cenerentola

Starring Elīna Garanča and Lawrence Brownlee, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From May 9, 2009.

Saturday, July 18 - Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro

Starring Amanda Majeski, Marlis Petersen, Isabel Leonard, Peter Mattei, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by James Levine. From October 18, 2014.

Sunday, July 19 - Puccini's La Bohème (Classic Telecast)

Starring Teresa Stratas, Renata Scotto, José Carreras, Richard Stilwell, Allan Monk, James Morris, and Italo Tajo, conducted by James Levine. From January 16, 1982.

