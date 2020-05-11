The Met Announces DON GIOVANNI, FAUST and More For Week 10 of Nightly Met Opera Streams

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Met has announced the Week 10 schedule for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations streamed on the company website during the coronavirus closure. Each opera streamed on Fridays is chosen by viewers; the May 22 Viewers' Choice title is the Met's 1978 telecast of Mozart's Don Giovanni, starring James Morris in the title role, and Joan Sutherland as Donna Anna.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

"We'd like to provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times," said Met General Manager Peter Gelb. "Every night, we'll be offering a different complete operatic gem, including performances from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years, as well as classic telecasts from the last four decades."

Here is the schedule for the tenth week of streams:

Monday, May 18 - Mozart's Idomeneo

Conducted by James Levine, starring Nadine Sierra, Elza van den Heever, Alice Coote, and Matthew Polenzani. Transmitted live on March 25, 2017.

Tuesday, May 19 - Wagner's Lohengrin - Classic Telecast

Conducted by James Levine, starring Eva Marton, Leonie Rysanek, Peter Hofmann, Leif Roar, and John Macurdy. Transmitted live on January 10, 1986.

Wednesday, May 20 - Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera

Conducted by Fabio Luisi, starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Kathleen Kim, Stephanie Blythe, Marcelo Álvarez, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky. Transmitted live on December 8, 2012.

Thursday, May 21 - Puccini's Turandot

Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, starring Christine Goerke, Eleonora Buratto, Yusif Eyvazov, and James Morris. Transmitted live on October 12, 2019.

Friday, May 22 - Mozart's Don Giovanni - Viewers' Choice

Conducted by Richard Bonynge, starring Joan Sutherland, James Morris, and Gabriel Bacquier. Transmitted live on March 16, 1978.

Saturday, May 23 - Gounod's Faust

Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, Russell Braun, and René Pape. Transmitted live on December 10, 2011.

Sunday, May 24 - Massenet's Manon

Conducted by Fabio Luisi, starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, and Paulo Szot. Transmitted live on April 7, 2012.





