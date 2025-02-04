The Kosciuszko Foundation And New York City Opera Present Interwoven Melodies: Mieczysław Weinberg's World In Music And Words

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Kosciuszko Foundation, in collaboration with the New York City Opera, the Polish Cultural Institute New York, and the National Institute of Music and Dance, cordially invites you to a recital and lecture about composer Mieczysław Weinberg on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at The Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065 at 7:30pm.

The evening will feature renowned performers and speakers:

Bret Werb, musicologist, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

Kristina Reiko Cooper, cello

Norren Cassidy-Polera, piano

Grzegorz Mania, piano

Andrzej Ciepliński, clarinet

The recital will include Mieczysław Weinberg's:

Sonatina for Piano, Op. 49

Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 28

Fantasy for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 52 - arr. for cello and piano

This event serves as a preview of the "Music of Survival: Works by Weinberg, Korngold, and Rovner" concert, on Monday, February 24, 2025 at 8pm in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, W. 57th Street and Seventh Avenue, NYC. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2025/02/24/The-New-York-City-Opera-Orchestra-Music-of-Survival-Works-by-Weinberg-Korngold-0800PM. Tickets range from $14 to $85.

A reception will follow the presentation. The event is by invitation only. Space is limited. Registration is required. To RSVP visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/interwoven-melodies-mieczyslaw-weinbergs-world-in-music-and-words-tickets-1221447374979?aff=oddtdtcreator.

