The Kosciuszko Foundation And New York City Opera Present Interwoven Melodies: Mieczysław Weinberg's World In Music And Words

Taking place on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at The Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065 at 7:30pm.
The Kosciuszko Foundation, in collaboration with the New York City Opera, the Polish Cultural Institute New York, and the National Institute of Music and Dance, cordially invites you to a recital and lecture about composer Mieczysław Weinberg on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at The Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065 at 7:30pm.
The evening will feature renowned performers and speakers:
Bret Werb, musicologist, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
Kristina Reiko Cooper, cello
Norren Cassidy-Polera, piano
Grzegorz Mania, piano
Andrzej Ciepliński, clarinet
The recital will include Mieczysław Weinberg's:
Sonatina for Piano, Op. 49
Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 28
Fantasy for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 52 - arr. for cello and piano
This event serves as a preview of the "Music of Survival: Works by Weinberg, Korngold, and Rovner" concert, on Monday, February 24, 2025 at 8pm in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, W. 57th Street and Seventh Avenue, NYC. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2025/02/24/The-New-York-City-Opera-Orchestra-Music-of-Survival-Works-by-Weinberg-Korngold-0800PM. Tickets range from $14 to $85.
A reception will follow the presentation. The event is by invitation only. Space is limited. Registration is required. To RSVP visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/interwoven-melodies-mieczyslaw-weinbergs-world-in-music-and-words-tickets-1221447374979?aff=oddtdtcreator.
Videos