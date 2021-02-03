The Hungarian National Ballet Presents Its First Online Premiere: THE FLAMES OF PARIS

The Hungarian National Ballet presents its first online premiere in the new stream series of the Hungarian State Opera. After a hiatus of forty years, The Flames of Paris returns to the repertoire on 6 February 2021, reconceived by international ballet master and choreographer Michael Messerer.

Set in the time of the French Revolution and sweeping in its power and tempo, The Flames of Paris could be called one of the most successful Soviet ballets: at the initial performances, every last member of the audience stood up and joined the artists in singing La Marseillaise. This emblematic ballet story requires the dancers simultaneously to be capable of demonstrating a high level of skill at both classical ballet technique and character portrayal. At the Budapest Opera it was last put on in 1977, now in a new production featuring sets by Oleg Molchanov (based on original designs by Vyacheslav Okunev) and costumes by Nóra Rományi, Michael Messerer (whose recent works with the company includes Don Quixote and Laurencia) reconceives the piece for the Hungarian National Ballet.

The premiere streamed online at 8:00 p.m. (CET) on Saturday, 6 February 2021 features Etoiles Tatiana Melnik (Jeanne) and Gergely Leblanc (Philippe), along with outstanding soloists and corps de ballet of the Hungarian National Ballet (répétiteur: Evgeny Popov). The Hungarian State Opera Orchestra is conducted by Balázs Kocsár.

