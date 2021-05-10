The Florentine Opera Announces 2021-22 Re-Season Featuring RIGOLETTO, LA BOHEME and More

The Florentine Opera Company recently announced their 2021-22 Season. Named the "RE-Season," three of the four mainstage performances previously planned for 2020-21, but cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been reframed. Verdi's Rigoletto, Viardot's Cinderella & Ravel's The Child and the Enchantments (named "the French double bill") and Puccini's La Boheme will return. The first ever Zarzuela, a Spanish opera, Luisa Fernanda will round out the fully staged mainstage performances.

"Shifting how we view the pieces originally planned for 2020-21 is exactly what makes opera interesting. We can tell different stories because our context has changed, and our shared experience and world view has shifted," CEO and General Director, Maggey Oplinger shared. "That experience stays true to the 'more is more' quality of this art form; more varied voices, many voices in unison, and a reinvigorated, fully staged art form in all of its glory, despite the challenges we face doing so in a COVID world."

In addition to four mainstage performances, the Re-Season will feature what the Florentine calls "gateway opera" by bringing in well-known names from pop culture phenomena. "Fan favorites Vivaca Genaux and Jory Vinikour will join us this year for one of our social 'Spotlight' performances." Oplinger continued. "We are ecstatic to be bringing in Rowan Pierce, the voice behind the opera singer in Netflix's smash hit, Bridgerton. Additionally, John Holiday, Wisconsin-native and beloved singer from The Voice will be joining us this September for an elegant al fresco garden performance at the Nunemaker home on Milwaukee's eastside."

The Florentine's Re-Season is rounded out by Florentine Presents performances featuring the Baumgartner Studio Artists in a variety of locations around Southeast Wisconsin, including the Wayne + Kristin Leuders Opera Center in Riverwest, the Sharon Wilson Center in Brookfield, and a first ever performance at Horticultural Hall in Lake Geneva. "Our intent is to find locations and themes that resonate with all of us. This will truly be a year to remember," Oplinger said.

The Florentine Opera's 2021-2022 Re-Season



Al Fresco Series: Three outdoor performances staged in beautiful private gardens around Southeast Wisconsin.

Flora & Fauna - July 17th, 2021 at River Hills. This performance will feature short songs from around the world, performed in the stunning artistics gardens of the Robbins Family.

Favorite Opera Scenes Al Fresco- August 13th, 2021 at Fredonia. Opera Al Fresco takes place on a gorgeous 60-acre property, abutting a river, this concert will feature our summer concert residents as they delight us with capstone performances from our favorite operas.

John Holiday from "The Voice"-September 1st, 2021 on Milwaukee's Eastside. The third Al Fresco concert will star John Holiday from "The Voice '' this unique concert will include music from Ella Fitzgerald to straight-up opera.

Mainstage Series: This season will feature four mainstage performances. Elaborate costumes, scenery and top talent show the "more is more" side of opera.

Verdi's Rigoletto- October 8th & 10th, 2021 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Uihlein Hall. This performance is an Italian Blockbuster that features a Grand Opera that features themes of love, betrayal, and sacrifice.

Zarzuela: Luisa Fernanda-February 11th & 13th, 2022 at Marcus Performing Arts Center in Vogel Hall. Zarzuela is a Spanish lyric-dramatic genre that alternates between spoken and sung scenes, with operatic and popular songs, as well as dance.

Viardot's Cinderella Ravel's The Child and the Enchantments- Fridays, March 11th & 18th, Sundays, March 13th & 20th, 2022 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center at Vogel Hall. Elegant and enchanting! Made for adults yet kid-friendly, this Florentine double premiere is a beautiful retelling of Cinderella, followed by a mischievous child's magical world coming to life. If you love the films 'Amélie' and 'Beauty and the Beast,' this sparkly, short, and sophisticated pairing will delight.

Puccini's La Boheme- May 6th & May 8th, 2022 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, Uihlein Hall. Experience one of the most beloved romances ever written, now set in MIlwaukee's 1940s Bronzeville.

Spotlight Series: Unique and intimate gatherings around town where the artist curates a performance of their personal favorites.

Rowan Pierce from "Bridgerton" - January 20th, 2022 at the Ivy House. While actress Siena Rosso is seen on-screen, meet the operatic voice behind the scenes featured on Netflix's smash hit, Bridgerton.

Vivica Genaux and Jory Vinikour - April 20th, 2022 at Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, 22nd Floor Penthouse. Performing Baroque gems on harpsichord, "Vinikour makes a concert an experience, in the very best sense of the word. His playing excites the ear." Internationally recognized Genaux joins for a performance of beloved and virtuosic Baroque repertoire.

Florentine Presents: The Baumgartner Studio Artists perform songs across styles and languages with one thing in common - they'll move you. Become more familiar with the many flavors of classical singing.

Quartet x 2 - November 19th & 20th, 2021 performed in Lake Geneva at Horticultural Hall and in Riverwest at the Wayne + Kristine Lueders Opera Center. This performance will explore intimate repertoire for both voice and strings from many eras and geographies.

Descent Into Madness - April 8th & 9th, 2022 performed at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Performing Arts and the Wayne + Kristine Lueders Opera Center. Melancholy, hysteria, insanity, depression, blinding rage or euphoria - every era of opera from Early Modern to Bel Canto /Romantic and today has explored psyches pushed to the edge -- the Baumgartner Studio Artists explore these extremes in song.

Carols & Classics - December 10th, 11th and 14th, 2021 at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Performing Arts, the Wayne + Kristine Lueders Opera Center and St. Paul's Church in Milwaukee. This performance will also be available digitally. Join us for a joyful and reflective celebration of the season through timeless Christmas music from around the world.________________

The Florentine Opera's joint COVID health plan with Marcus Performing Arts Center was recently accepted by the City of Milwaukee Health Department. "We are carefully monitoring all COVID-19 measurements with the city, health officials and our performing arts partners," Oplinger continued. "Our in-person performances this past summer and spring have provided a unique opportunity for us to work with our venues and audience on what to expect at the theatre and fine tune our regulations to ensure audiences are safe, while not taking away from the live performance experience."

To learn more about what to expect at the theatre due to COVID-19 restrictions, please visit florentineopera.org/covid-19

"How we return safely is a part of every conversation we have," Oplinger explained. "We are constantly reevaluating safety requirements and guidelines to ensure we are aligned with not only various health agencies, but also all of our partner agencies, such as unions and other performing arts groups. We recognize our audience's experience will change throughout the year, and we are committed to being at the forefront of bringing live performances back to Milwaukee, safely."

Various subscriptions packages were recently announced and are currently available for purchase by visiting www.florentine opera.org , emailing tickets@florentineopera.org or calling 414.291.5700 ext. 224. Single sale tickets will be released on a rolling basis throughout the year.

