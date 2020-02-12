The First Lotos Foundation James McCracken and Sandra Warfield Opera Prize to be Awarded to Tenor Joshua Blue

The Lotos Foundation, with a philanthropic mission of encouraging and supporting the creative arts and sciences, will bestow eight grants to in-school and after-school programs across New York City, as well as award six monetary prizes to creative artists at the outset of their careers across a broad spectrum of the arts. This year's awards include a new prize, The Lotos Foundation James McCracken and Sandra Warfield Opera Prize, honoring the late internationally-acclaimed American tenor and mezzo-soprano. Ms. Warfield and Mr. McCracken, who were married, were both mainstays at the Metropolitan Opera. In its obituary of Mr. McCracken, the New York Times stated he was, "The most successful dramatic tenor yet produced by the United States and a pillar of the Metropolitan Opera during the 1960s and 1970s."

The award will be given to a deserving singer selected by a nominator. The beloved Metropolitan Opera star Marilyn Horne has graciously agreed to serve as nominator for this year's prize, naming tenor, Joshua Blue, as the award's inaugural recipient. Mr. Blue is currently in his second year as a Domingo-Cafritz Young Artist with the Washington National Opera. He was a semi-finalist of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions in 2018. Mr. Blue earned his bachelor's degree from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and graduated from The Juilliard School with a master's degree, studying voice with Dr. Robert C. White, Jr.

The Lotos Foundation was established in 2000 by the leadership of the Lotos Club, which was established in New York City in 1870 as a Literary Club and has since grown to embrace all the creative arts and sciences. The Foundation pursues the philanthropic mission of encouraging and supporting the creative arts and sciences. The Lotos Foundation is committed to encouraging gifted students in the Fine and Performing Arts and Sciences in New York City through grants to in-school and after-school programs across the city's diverse populations and neighborhoods, as well as awarding six monetary prizes to creative artists at the outset of their careers across a broad spectrum of the arts.

For further information please contact: Gail I. Job, foundation@lotosclub.org

Photo Credit: Arielle Doneson





