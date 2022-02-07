The American Opera Project Releases First Counterculture 'Zine'

The American Opera Project has released the first issue of a self-published "'Zine" providing a unique trip into the revolutionary world of Eat The Document, a new opera written by composer John Glover and librettist Kelley Rourke, directed by Kristin Marting, and now in development at AOP. A handmade collection of images, essays and activities in the spirit of American counterculture pamphlets of the late 20th century, the interactive ETD 'Zine #1 is also the exclusive pathway to a set of songs from the opera recorded in 2021 accessed through QR codes. The first of three anticipated issues features bold graphic design by William Mazza and original photos by Bev Grant and is available for FREE with a suggested donation at www.aopopera.org/eat-the-document. Stock is limited. All donations go to support the development of Eat the Document at AOP.

Based on the bold and moving 2006 novel by Dana Spiotta (Wayward: A Novel, Innocents and Others, Stone Arabia) about a fugitive radical from the 1970s who has lived in hiding for twenty-five years, Eat the Document is a story of activism, sacrifice, and the cost of living a secret. Shifting between the protests in the 1970s and the consequences of those choices in the 1990s, Eat the Document explores the connection between the two eras - their language, activism, technology, and music, from the the voice-driven choral textures of the Beach Boys to the orchestral sweep of Joni Mitchell albums in the 70s, and from the psychedelic energy of George Clinton's folk rock band Funkadelic to 90s alternative rock. Lucy (2014), the first of Glover and Rourke's many collaborations, received development support from AOP before going on to full productions at Milwaukee Opera Theater, Urban Arias and Eugene Opera, as well as a recording on New Focus Records.

For more information about Eat the Document, and to claim your free 'Zine, visit: www.aopopera.org/eat-the-document

CREATIVE TEAM

John Glover, composer

Kelley Rourke, librettist

Based on the novel by Dana Spiotta

Kristin Marting, director

'ZINE NO. 1 CAST

Justine Aronson as Mary/Caroline

Amy Justman as Louise

Paul Pinto as Nash

Tim Russell as Bobby/Jason

Jonathan Woody as Henry

BAND

Mila Henry, music director and piano

Abi Fayette, violin I

Rachel Shapiro, violin II

Jessica Meyer, viola

Andrew Yee, cello

Shayna Dunkelman, drums

Liz Faure, guitar

SOUND

Mike Gurfield, producer

Merkin Concert Hall at Kaufman Music Center:

Ken Feldman, engineer

'Zine Graphic Design by William Mazza. Photo of "G.I.'s Against the War" by Bev Grant, licensed with permission.