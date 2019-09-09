Tenor Timothy Leigh Evans Has Died at 58

The Boston Camerata has announced the death of tenor Timothy Leigh Evans, at age 58. The group reports that his cause of death was a "sudden and massive" heart attack.

Timothy Leigh Evans, tenor, began singing at the age of five. He held degrees from Huddersfield School of Music and was a Licentiate of both the Royal Academy and Trinity College, London.

Evans was a member of Waverly Consort and Western Wind Vocal Ensemble, and has sung with ARTEK since 1993. As a specialist in the performance of early music, Evans has appeared in New York's major concert halls and has toured the U.S., Mexico, Australia, Portugal, Hong Kong, and Holland. He recently made his Lincoln Center debut in Bach's B minor Mass with Joshua Rifkin.

Mr. Evans's recordings appear on the Deutsche Grammophon, Virgin Classics, EMI Angel, Dorian, Erato and Musical Heritage Society labels.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You