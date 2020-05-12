Teatro dell'Opera di Roma Plans Relaunch With Verdi's RIGOLETTO in Villa Borghese Park

Teatro dell'Opera di Roma will present Verdi's Rigoletto in Villa Borghese park, according to Wanted In Rome. This is the tentative comeback for opera in Italy, after many cancellations due to the health crisis.

This would move the opera house temporarily to Piazza di Siena in Villa Borghese park.

Due to social distancing regulations, no more than 1,000 people will be able to attend the production, conducted by Daniele Gatti. All attendees will have assigned seats.

The company is also planning performances of The Barber of Seville, and the Pink Floyd Ballet by Roland Petit.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi said that the capital can be "a model and give hope to other cities in Italy. Relaunching culture means relaunching Italy."

Read more on Wanted In Rome.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You