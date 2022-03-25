Teatro Grattacielo to Present Riccardo Zandonai's GIULIETTA E ROMEO

In partnership with the Battery City Park Authority (BPCA), Teatro Grattacielo presents a full production of Riccardo Zandonai's Giulietta e Romeo with libretto by Arturo Rossato. The Opera is based on Luigi da Porto's original publication: Storia di Giulietta e Romeo con loro pietosa morte avvenuta in Verona.

This is the first written version of Romeo and Juliet as we know it. Luigi da Porto, a writer from Vicenza, published it in 1530, almost 60 years before Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare. Giulietta e Romeo debuted 100 years ago, on February 14th, 1922, at Costanzi Theater in Rome. The site-specific production will take place in Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in Battery Park City, at 9:00 pm on Saturday, June 4th and Sunday June 5th. The two performances will be free and open to the public, positioned outdoors next to the Hudson waterfront with the Statue of Liberty in clear view. This will be the first time a world-class opera will be presented in its full capacity in Downtown Manhattan. A once in a life-time experience sure to captivate a wide audience from opera buffs to park lovers alike. Interested individuals can find out more online at bpca.ny.gov/news/events, by phone at (212) 267-9700, or at https://grattacielo.org

The performances will be part of the Festival of New York, an unprecedented movement of more than 180 organizations across the city to marshal the creativity, resiliency, diversity, and spirit of collaboration that makes New York one of the strongest and most inspiring cities on earth. [FestivalofNY.com]

Teatro Grattacielo's mission is to promote performances from an Italian operatic repertoire rarely heard in the U.S which accompanies a season of classic operatic titles. Through performances in New York City, strategic national and international collaborations and educational outreach, Teatro Grattacielo promotes artists and the appreciation of operatic traditions with an eye on innovation and inclusivity.

"We chose Zandonai's beautiful Giulietta e Romeo because it fits the architectural setting of the Wagner Pavilion and highlights an Italian operatic masterpiece that tells a story of eternal love - exactly the sentiment that many of us are in need of right now. We have assembled a world class international cast, while we are very happy to be bringing back the Grattacielo Orchestra." Executive and Artistic Director Stefanos Koroneos - Teatro Grattacielo

The opera was written by Italian composer Riccardo Zandonai (1883-1944) All the classic elements of the ancient story of "Romeo and Juliet" made famous by Shakespeare can also be found in Zandonai's 1922 rendition: family rivalry, an ecstatic fight scene, the triumphant return, and of course, prohibited love between the illustrious Giulietta Capuleti and Romeo Montecchi embodied in the iconic balcony scene.

The performances are conducted by Christian Capocaccia and directed by Stefanos Koroneos. Sets and costumes are curated by Tasos Protopsaltou, and projections designs by Camilla Tassi. The big cast is led by soprano Eleni Calenos in the role of Giulietta, tenor Matthew Vickers in the role of Romeo, baritone Franco Pomponi in the role of Tebaldo, tenor Spenser Hamlin in the role Il Cantatore, baritone Eric McKeever in the role of Banditore and tenor David Santiago in the role of Gregorio. For more information about our cast and creative team please click HERE.

