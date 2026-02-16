TIED To Be Presented At Alpha Omega In New York City

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company will present TIED, a one-man play written by Crystal Rae and performed by Jason E. Carmichael, March 6–22 as part of the “Sharing The Stage” series. Performances will take place Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. at Alpha Omega’s studio theater at 70 East 4th Street in Manhattan.

In TIED, Carmichael portrays Daniel, a father whose daughter was killed in the September 16, 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. Rather than focusing on the event itself, the play examines its aftermath as Daniel reflects on his life before and after the tragedy.

“...a work of genius. Jason Carmichael is astonishing - he breaks your heart,” wrote Houstonpress.com. The publication also noted, “Rae's writing is effortless, fragrant with meaning, and suffused with drama. She knows how to write for actors. Her dialogue is filled with surprising revelations, pinpricks of patois, and the most poetic description.”

Carmichael previously received the Houston Press Best Actor award for the role. He earned a BFA in Theatre from Howard University and has appeared in productions including Fences, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Paradise Blue, Fetch Clay/Make Man, and Twelfth Night. Playwright Crystal Rae is a Chicago-born, Houston-based actress and writer whose work has been produced at Manhattan’s Midtown International Theatre Festival and the New York New Works Festival.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $30. Reservations may be made through Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company.