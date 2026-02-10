Bronx Opera To Present Mozart’s IDOMENEO At Lehman College

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bronx Opera will present MOZART’S IDOMENEO in three performances on February 12, 14, and 15 at the Lovinger Theater at Lehman College, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. West in the Bronx. Performances will take place Thursday, February 12 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, February 14 and 15 at 2:30 p.m. (no performance February 13). The opera will be sung in English.

Bronx Opera’s production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Idomeneo tells a mythological story set on the island of Crete following the Trojan War, centering on themes of sacrifice, fate, and divine intervention. The work premiered in Munich in 1781, when Mozart was 25 years old, and is widely regarded as his first mature operatic masterpiece.

The cast will be led by James Danner in the title role of Idomeneo, King of Crete. Miastasha Gonzalez-Colon will appear as Idamante, his son, with Emma Robertson as Ilia and Samantha Long as Elettra. Matthew Youngblood will perform the role of Arbace, and Rashard Deleston will sing the High Priest of Neptune. Gordon Blodgett will provide the voice of the Oracle of Neptune. The Trojan Men will be sung by James Cottone and Zachary Tirgan, with Vianca Alejandra and Caitlin Caruso Dobbs as Cretan Women.

The ensemble will include Vianca Alejandra, Gordon Blodgett, John Carr, James Cottone, Caitlin Caruso Dobbs, Victoria Falcone, Troy Freeman-Cheng, Caroline Hawthorne, Christopher Jackson, Regina Krawiec, Elias Levy, Amanda Simms, and Zachary Tirgan.

The creative team will feature conductor Michael C. Haigler and director Benjamin Spierman, with scenic design by Jim Howard, costume design by Alana Roecker Katt, and lighting design by Joshua Rose.

The production will mark the company’s first since founder Michael Spierman stepped back from conducting Bronx Opera productions. Spierman has assumed the title of Artistic Director Emeritus and continues as Music Director of The Orchestra of The Bronx. The company will honor him at a gala on Saturday, March 21 at Lehman College’s Studio Theatre.