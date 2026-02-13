Bronx Opera Will Perform Two Matinees of Mozart's IDOMENEO This Weekend

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bronx Opera is proud to present Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Idomeneo, a high-stakes tale of gods, love, and sacrifice set on the island of Crete in the aftermath of the Trojan War. Three performances, February 12, 14 & 15 at Lehman College's Lovinger Theater, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. West, Bronx NY.

Performed in English, IDOMENEO will feature a brilliant cast and ensemble, led by tenors James Danner, Matthew Youngblood, and Rashard Deleston (Idomeneo, Arbace and the High Priest, respectively), sopranos Samantha Long and Emma Robertson (Elettra and Ilia), and mezzo-soprano Miastasha Gonzalez-Colon (Idamante). These artists are all coming off recent local, regional, and international performances before joining together to work with BxO on Mozart's masterpiece.

IDOMENEO marks Bronx Opera's first production after Michael Spierman, BxO's founder, stepped back from conducting the company's productions. Maestro Spierman has moved into a new role as Artistic Director Emeritus, and continues as Music Director of The Orchestra of The Bronx. Bronx Opera will celebrate Michael Spierman on Saturday afternoon, March 21st, with a gala at Lehman College's Studio Theatre.

Mozart was only 25 years old when Idomeneo premiered in Munich in 1781, and was inspired by a Greek drama set on the island of Crete in the aftermath of the Trojan war - a tale of struggles against gods and fate. The first of Mozart's mature operatic masterpieces, Idomeneo contains some of the most beautiful music ever written by the composer, combining elements of Italian high drama with the spectacle of French Baroque opera.

THE CAST: Ilia, daughter of King Priam of Troy: Emma RobertsonIdomeneo, King of Crete: James DannerIdamante, son of Idomeneo: Miastasha Gonzalez-ColonElettra, Princess of Argos: Samantha LongArbace, Idomeneo's confidant: Matthew YoungbloodHigh Priest of Neptune: Rashard DelestonThe voice of the Oracle of Neptune: Ronald CampbellTrojan Men: James Cottone, Zachary TirganCretan Women: Vianca Alejandra, Caitlin Caruso Dobbs

ENSEMBLE: Vianca Alejandra, Gordon Blodgett, John Carr, James Cottone, Caitlin Caruso Dobbs, Victoria Falcone, Troy Freeman-Cheng, Caroline Hawthorne, Christopher Jackson, Regina Krawiec, Elias Levy, Amanda Simms, Zachary Tirgan