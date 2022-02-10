Steven Barlett Comes To Dubai Opera For One Night Only

Steven Bartlett, the 29-year-old speaker, investor, author and content creator will be in Dubai for a one-night event with guests at Dubai Opera on Wednesday, 2nd March 2022.

"An evening with Steven Bartlett & Guests" will feature a fireside interview and a moderated panel discussion with some of the region's most influential and successful entrepreneurs. The audience will also have an opportunity to pose questions directly to Bartlett.

eBartlett who is the host of Europe's number one podcast on Spotify, The Diary of a CEO, recently released his debut book Happy Sexy Millionaire which is a Sunday Times bestseller. He is widely considered one of Europe's most talented and accomplished young entrepreneurs and thought leaders. He joined BBC's Dragons' Den from Series 19, becoming the youngest-ever Dragon in the show's history.

Bartlett is also the founder of the social media marketing agency Social Chain. From a bedroom in Manchester, this university dropout built what would become one of the world's most influential social media companies when he was just 21, before taking his company public two years ago with a current market valuation of over $600m.

Dubai audiences can expect a memorable evening of remarkable insight and riveting conversation when "An Evening with Steven Bartlett & Guests" comes to Dubai Opera on Wednesday March 2nd.

