Staten Island New York's Riverside Opera Presents A NIGHT AT THE OPERA in November

Featuring a full opera orchestra and Soprano Jacqueline Quirk, plus Mezzo Soprano Christina Lamberti and Tenor Jeremy Brauner featuring music by Verdi's Rigoletto, Puccini's La Boheme, and Bizet's Carmen. Also enjoy many pop favorites, all accompanied by Maestro Alan Aurelia and guest conductor Gordon Schermer and with narrations by Tania Eincoff.

A Night at the Opera takes place Saturday, November 5, 8 p.m. at St Teresa's Church, 1634 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Free for students and children. Purchase tickets by visiting: https://www.musae.me/roc/experiences/1390/riverside-opera.

Soprano Jacqueline Quirk is making her mark in the realms of operatic performance throughout the world as one of Opera's International outstanding stars, singing throughout the USA and gracing some of the world's most prestigious stages such as Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center and in Italy throughout Tuscany, Chianti, Bolzano, Milan, Cortona, Venice and Vicenza.

Recognized internationally, Christina Lamberti has been hailed for a sound that ranges from "a full-throated performance, riveting in sound and fury" to "such delicate nuances that only the greatest masters can portray." She has performed for some of the world's leading organizations, including San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Opera Company of Philadelphia, Pittsburgh Opera, Opera Delaware, Buffalo Symphony, Pacific Symphony, Estonian National Opera, Slovenian National Theatre, Singapore Lyric Opera, Singapore Symphony, Teatro Comunale di Atri, and Stattheater Regensburg, where she enjoyed three seasons as the resident leading soprano.

A finalist in the Metropolitan Opera National Council competition northeast region (2019), and a grant recipient of both the Wagner Society of New York (2020) as well as the Olga Forrai Foundation (2022), Jeremy Brauner has been receiving recognition and accolade as an up and coming dramatic tenor.

Conductor and pianist Gordon Schermer has performed on three continents with some of the world's finest musicians. Most recently, Mr. Schermer served as principal coach and cover conductor for Puccini's Tosca at Hawaii Opera Theatre. He joined the music staff of The Santa Fe Opera in 2019 for Puccini's La bohème and the world premiere of Poul Ruders' The Thirteenth Child. Last season, Mr. Schermer prepared productions of Philip Glass' Satyagraha at LA Opera, Verdi's Aida at Seattle Opera as well as Puccini's La bohème, Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro and Massenet's Werther at Florida Grand Opera.