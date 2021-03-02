Stage Access Presents North American Premiere Of Vienna State Opera's TOSCA Starring Anna Netrebko

Stage Access will present the North American premiere of Anna Netrebko in Tosca at the famous Wiener Staatsoper (Vienna State Opera).

The appeal of the legendary Margarethe Wallmann's Tosca production has stood the test of time. The star power of this production is second-to-none with a cast led by Anna Netrebko singing the role of Tosca, Luca Salsi as Cavaradossi and Wolfgang Koch as Scarpia. The production features the celebrated scenic and costume design of Nicola Benois and has musical direction by Bertrand de Billy.

The North American premiere is on Sunday, March 7th at 7pm ET streaming exclusively on the Stage Access platform.

Photo Copyright: Weiner Staatsoper and Michael Pohn