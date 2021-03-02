Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stage Access Presents North American Premiere Of Vienna State Opera's TOSCA Starring Anna Netrebko

The North American premiere is on Sunday, March 7th at 7pm ET streaming exclusively on the Stage Access platform.

Mar. 2, 2021  

Stage Access will present the North American premiere of Anna Netrebko in Tosca at the famous Wiener Staatsoper (Vienna State Opera).

The appeal of the legendary Margarethe Wallmann's Tosca production has stood the test of time. The star power of this production is second-to-none with a cast led by Anna Netrebko singing the role of Tosca, Luca Salsi as Cavaradossi and Wolfgang Koch as Scarpia. The production features the celebrated scenic and costume design of Nicola Benois and has musical direction by Bertrand de Billy.

Photo Copyright: Weiner Staatsoper and Michael Pohn


