Stage Access Announces Collaboration With Kelsey Grammer

Stage Access has announced its collaboration with stage and screen legend Kelsey Grammer. Mr. Grammer serves as the featured presenter and host on the Stage Access platform for select major programs with a focus on Stage Access original programming and exclusives.

"Kelsey is one of the most respected performers of our time and is beloved by a key demographic of Stage Access viewers" notes Stage Access Founder and CEO Bruce H. Lipnick. "With Kelsey we are creating a welcoming environment and bringing a knowledgeable expert to our platform much in the way the late great Robert Osborne served at Turner Classic Movies."

"It is the greatest honor to work with Kelsey who I have admired for literally as long as my memory serves" says COO, Tripp Hornick. "Kelsey has brought me and countless millions immeasurable joy over the course of his career. I didn't know it was possible to be a bigger fan of his work after enjoying years of Frasier and his work on The Simpsons but when I saw him in the 2010 Broadway production of La Cage aux Folles I was proved wrong - his talent, including his remarkable singing voice, knows no bounds."

Mr. Grammer will next introduce the platform premiere of the Stage Access Original Program The 3 Tenors: From Caracalla to the World, The 30th Anniversary Documentary on Thursday, January 20th at 7pm ET.