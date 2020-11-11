Spooky Aunty Leaf Returns For Encore In English And Spanish At Ancram Opera House

Aunt Leaf stars Mexican artist Indira Pensado who, as Storyteller, weaves a spine-tingling tale.

An encore presentation of Aunt Leaf, a ghost story inspired by American and Mexican folklore and a haunting Mary Oliver poem, will be presented in English and Spanish by Ancram Opera House in collaboration with Plan B Estudio Teatro of Torreón Mexico. Aunt Leaf, which was presented in 2018 at AOH, has been reimagined for a virtual setting in four online performances.

Suitable for all ages, Aunt Leaf stars Mexican artist Indira Pensado who, as Storyteller, weaves a spine-tingling tale that asks audiences to decide what is real, and what is not.

In this tale from the dark woods of the Hudson River Valley and the darker woods of the imagination, it's 1910. Annabelle, a quiet 11-year-old and her lonely great-aunt Leaf develop a secret ritual of storytelling. Each night the old woman sends the child into the woods to look for her husband. Each night the girl brings back stories-made-up "proof" of her deceased uncle-to cheer up the old woman. Annabelle's fibs grow into stories, and her stories grow into tall tales. As she wanders deeper into the forest each night, she comes to believe her own stories are true.

Aunt Leaf was originally created by Barbara Wiechmann (The Snow Queen, AOH, 2019) and directed by Jeffrey Mousseau (Co-director, Ancram Opera House) as part of the HERE Arts Center, NYC Artist in Residence Program, and premiered at HERE in 2010.

Tickets and more information available at ancramoperahouse.org.

