Soprano Khayakazi Madlala Joins Cape Town Opera's Judith Neilson Young Artist Programme

In exciting news in the opera world, South African soprano Khayakazi Madlala has joined Cape Town Opera (CTO) as a Judith Neilson Young Artist.

Earlier this year, Khayakazi made her debut as the High Priestess in Aida at the Royal Opera House in London, and will be reprising the role in CTO's own highly anticipated production of Verdi's Aida that opens at Artscape on 23 May 2025.

The grand scale Aida features a 52-strong chorus and will be directed by Magdalene Minnaar with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Kamal Khan and with choreography by Gregory Maqoma.

Khayakazi Madlala hails from Matatiele in South Africa's Eastern Cape. She received her training at the Gauteng Opera Academy under Marcus Desando and Emma Renzi, and at the NWU Conservatory with Professor Conroy Cupido. She has also participated in master classes at the Guildhall School. Her accolades include the Audience Prize and the Andrea Catzel Prize at the 2020 Voices of South Africa Competition.

Operatic roles Khayakazi has sung include Mimì in La bohème at both the Johannesburg Theatre and the Durban Playhouse, as well as performances in opera scenes with Gauteng Opera, and The Sacrifice by the late Dada Masilo in Brazil. Concert appearances include engagements at Malmö Opera House in Sweden and at Starlight Classics with the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Last year Khayakazi participated in the Renée Fleming Song Studio and joined the Opera for Peace Academy, receiving coaching from esteemed artists including Thomas Hampson, Lawrence Brownlee, Sumi Jo, Brian Jagde and maestro Kamal Khan. She recently completed her postgraduate studies at North-West University.

Aida runs at the Artscape Opera House from 23 to 31 May 2025 with only five performances. Advance booking is highly recommended through Webtickets and Artscape Dial-A-Seat on 0214217695.

