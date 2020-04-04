Social Distance Opera to Stream Live Socially-Distanced Productions This Summer

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Social Distance Opera is an opera house on a global scale, created in the interests of musicians who are out of work due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Barn Opera Artistic Director, and SDO Founder Joshua Collier launched the project, which will begin to debut socially-distanced operas this summer.

The operas lined up include Mozart's "Don Giovanni," Verdi's "Falstaff" and Puccini's "Suor Angelica."

Each artist involved will be issued a role, in. the same way that would happen with a live production. The singers learn the music, and meanwhile, an accomplished pianist/conductor will record an audio track of the vocal score for the singers to sing their roles on top of: think large-scale opera karaoke. The recordings are then edited together to create one masterwork.

All the donations to this project will be combined from all shows, and equitably divided among all the artists.

To learn more, visit socialdistanceopera.com.





