Sir Bryn Terfel Cancels Carnegie Hall Recital On Sunday, February 9

Mr. Terfel Must Unfortunately Cancel Due to Recent Injury (New York, NY, January 29, 2020) Carnegie Hall today announced that Sir Bryn Terfel must regretfully cancel his scheduled recital on Sunday, February 9 due to a severe foot injury that requires surgery, rendering him unable to travel for this engagement.



This performance will not be rescheduled. Concertgoers who purchased at the Box Office must return their tickets in person; all other ticketholders will receive automatic refunds.



Ticketholders with questions may contact CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800.





