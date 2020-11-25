Scottish Opera Announces Programme of Activity for Winter 20/21

Scottish Opera has unveiled a programme of digital and live performance as part of its 2020/21 Winter activity, including filmed productions of Così fan tutte and Hansel and Gretel.

The Company also celebrates the 50th Anniversary of its renowned Outreach and Education department in 2021. To mark this milestone, Scottish Opera Young Company gives the world premiere of the new opera Rubble, created by composer Gareth Williams and writer/director Johnny McKnight. SOYC members are already meeting via Zoom to prepare for this new live production in July 2021.

General Director Alex Reedijk said: 'It has been a difficult year for many in the arts. However, we have all continued to adapt and do what we do best, by bringing some much-needed entertainment to audiences. Scottish Opera is delighted to be able to continue doing so by offering a programme of exciting digital performances over the coming months. We also look forward to returning to the stage and welcoming audiences back into the theatre. We're hopeful that we will be able to celebrate our pioneering Outreach and Education Department's 50th anniversary with the planned live performances of Rubble in 2021. Since 1971, the Department has run countless projects, engaged with people in every corner of Scotland and encouraged meaningful and transformative experiences for all, no matter their age, background or ability.'

All productions are being produced in line with government guidelines on social distancing at the time of filming and any planned live performances will be dependent on restrictions in place at the time.

WINTER 20/21 ACTIVITY

The first digital production from Scottish Opera is Mozart's Così fan tutte, which will be available to view online from 13 December 2020. Filmed at Glasgow's Theatre Royal this new concert performance, directed by Roxana Haines, reimagines Mozart's comedy of infidelities as a game for today, in which lovers' loyalties are put to the ultimate test. Reality TV or social experiment? Two sisters, their lovers and a man with a point to prove about fickle young couples. Can their relationships withstand the pressure?

Sharp and witty, Mozart's sparkling score captures the quartet's joys and heartaches in some of his most captivating music. Music Director Stuart Stratford conducts The Orchestra of Scottish Opera, chorus and the Company's 2020/21 Emerging Artists - soprano Catriona Hewitson, mezzo soprano Margo Arsane, tenor Shengzhi Ren and baritone Arthur Bruce* - performing alongside 2019/20 Emerging Artist, Charlie Drummond and Royal Opera House Jette Parker Young Artist, Michael Mofidian.

In January 2021, Scottish Opera presents a digital concert performance of Humperdinck's operatic take on Hansel and Gretel, directed by Daisy Evans (The Telephone, EIF 2020) in a translation by David Pountney and with orchestral reduction arranged by Derek Clark. Also filmed at Glasgow's Theatre Royal, David Parry conducts a cast including Kathleen Ferrier Award-winner Kitty Whately as Hansel, Rhian Lois (La bohème 2020) as Gretel, ENO Harewood Artist Nadine Benjamin as Gertrude and The Witch, Phillip Rhodes as Peter and Charlie Drummond as Sandman and Dew Fairy.

The Company is delighted to welcome another group of aspiring young singers to Scottish Opera Young Company. The new SOYC members have already begun their time with the Company via Zoom, and will work with a range of opera professionals - including directors, choreographers, conductors, stage managers and vocal coaches - towards a final performance. As part of the Scottish Opera Outreach and Education Programme's 50th anniversary celebrations, this year's Young Company members give the world premiere of Rubble, by composer Gareth Williams, in Glasgow on 31 July and 1 August, 2021. This specially commissioned work has lyrics by Scottish theatre legend Johnny McKnight, and is directed by Roxana Haines (La bohème 2020) and conducted by Chris Gray. Set in the 1980s this part horror, part black comedy takes inspiration from real-life events, telling the story of a group of young people searching the debris of the old children's home. Soprano Shuna Scott Sendall (Dido and Aeneas 2018) will join members of Scottish Opera Young Company in this gripping new work.

Scottish Opera Young Company is supported by The Scottish Opera Endowment Trust, The Carntyne Trust, John S Cohen Foundation, Gordon Fraser Charitable Trust, The Hugh Fraser Foundation, Hope Scott Trust and Scottish Opera's Education Angels.

*Robertson Trust Emerging Artist

Digital Release Dates:

Available to watch via Scottish Opera's website www.scottishopera.org.uk

Così fan tutte

13 December

Running time approx. 2 hrs 20 mins

Sung in Italian



Hansel and Gretel

January 2021

Live Performance Dates:

Scottish Opera Young Company, Rubble

Glasgow

31 July

1 August

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You